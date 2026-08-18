Jets Sign Former Lions Players, Cut Ties With Injured Pass Rusher

The New York Jets have made a flurry of roster moves amid training camp.

Gang Green announced on social media that they have signed pass rusher Nate Lynn and cornerback Keenan Garber. In a series of corresponding moves, the team has waived defensive lineman Ben Barten and waived pass rusher Kingsley Jonathan with an injury designation.

“Lynn (6-3, 252) played collegiately at William & Mary and finished his career ranked second in school history in sacks (28) and third in TFL (40). He was also the Tribe’s career record holder for forced fumbles with 12 before going undrafted in 2024. Lynn initially signed with the Detroit Lions and tore a ligament in his shoulder before spending the ’24 season on injured reserve. Lynn participated in the Lions’ training camp in 2025 and later joined the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad last November. He signed a reserve/future contract with Tennessee in January and was waived by the Titans on April 30, 2026,” Jets senior reporter Eric Allen wrote.

“Garber (6-0, 188) played collegiately at Kansas State from 2019-24. In 40 games for the Wildcats from 2022-24, Garber had 52 tackles, 11 PDs and 2 INTs. He went undrafted in 2025 and signed with the Minnesota Vikings before being released. Garber spent time on the practice squads of the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions last season,” Allen wrote.

The Reason for the Moves

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic revealed that the Jets signed Garber because “they needed bodies at cornerback.”

Kinglsey Jonathan suffered a “thigh bruise” during the team’s intra-squad scrimmage ahead of the preseason game. When I was at joint practice, he was working off to the side by himself, not in full team gear.

If he doesn’t get claimed on waivers, Jonathan would revert to the Jets’ practice squad. If Jonathan and the team didn’t reach an injury settlement, he would be forced to miss the entire 2026 season.

A Big Man Provides Reason for Optimism

T’Vondre Sweat returned to practice for the Jets on Monday, August 17.

He is an important part of the defense. Jets X-Factor analyst Omari Brown joined me on “Boy Green Daily” and explained that Sweat completely changes their ability to defend the run.

“Well, obviously he hasn’t been out practicing, and we want to make sure that we take our time with him. I know there were a couple of times that he didn’t want to come out, but that’s just the guy, he’s a competitor. But we want to make sure we do everything we can to manage him the right way to get him up to speed going into Week 1,” head coach Aaron Glenn told the media.

The plan is to work him back slowly. It’s still to be determined if Sweat sees any preseason action, but the true date that matters is Week 1.

“Obviously, he’s a big man. Listen, he has the ability to take up two gaps for the most part. And when you’re able to do that as a big man, that allows the linebackers to get a chance to run. And also, he’s going to take up two blockers, which means they’re missing a blocker when you’re on someone. That’s the reason why he’s here. And again, I don’t want to sit here and just look at him as this big run stopper, because he has the ability to push the pocket in the passing game also, and I think he’s shown that over his career. I want to utilize that player and take advantage of everything that he has, and that’s the plan with him,” Glenn added.