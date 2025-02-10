Hi, Subscriber

Jets Linked to Bargain $1.2 Million QB Option to Replace Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers isn’t long for the New York Jets.

That means the team must find an immediate replacement on the free agent market. ESPN’s Rich Cimini linked the Jets to veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins.

“Kirk Cousins could shake free from the Atlanta Falcons, who have committed to Michael Penix Jr. after the making the switch last season. Cousins is an interesting possibility because his former Vikings GM, Rick Spielman, is now the Jets’ senior football adviser. He’d be cost-effective. The Falcons are on the hook for his $27.5 million base salary (guaranteed), so the Jets would have to pay only the veterans minimum, roughly $1.2 million,” Cimini explained in a column for ESPN.

Rodgers Move Means Jets Have to Be in Cost-Saving Mode

Money isn’t everything, but it is a main thing.

The Jets’ decision to move on from Rodgers will have ripple effects.

“The Jets will need to be in a cap-conscious mode. Releasing or trading Rodgers will result in $49 million in dead cap charges. That can be spread over two years if they designate him as a June 1 cut, which they can execute at the start of the league year [on] March 12,” Cimini said. “Rodgers hasn’t publicly committed to playing football next season, but the cap ramifications will be the same if he retires.”

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter admitted that it is a “real possibility” that the Falcons cut Cousins ahead of the new league year in March.

The Jets could stand to benefit just like the Pittsburgh Steelers did last offseason with Russell Wilson.

The Denver Broncos were stuck with the majority of Wilson’s tab when they cut him which allowed the Steelers to land the veteran quarterback for a major discount.

Cousins Comes With Risks but Jets Have Little Choice

The quarterback options for the Jets in 2025 are scarce.

Cousins, 36, blew out his Achilles in 2023 and performed so poorly this past season that he was benched in favor of a rookie.

The former Michigan State product appeared and started in 14 games. During that run, he completed 66.9% of his passes, threw for 3,508 passing yards, and finished with an 18 touchdown to 16 interception ratio.

However, before his recent struggles, Cousins had been one of the most productive quarterbacks in the NFL since 2015.

Throughout his career, Cousins has put up video game numbers. The four-time Pro Bowler has thrown for 42,979 passing yards, has completed 66.9% of his passes, and has a career 288 touchdown to 126 interception ratio.

From 2015 through 2022, Cousins averaged 29 touchdown passes and 4,263 passing yards per season.

In 2025 Cousins will be another year removed from his Achilles injury and ultra motivated to prove the doubters wrong.

This could be a win-win scenario for both sides. The Jets need a bridge quarterback to get them through next season with no clear long-term answer at the position. While Cousins needs to reestablish his value to the rest of the NFL after a down year.

If things go swimmingly, Cousins can get a bag from one of the other 31 NFL teams in 2026 or re-sign with the Jets.

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com.

