Jets Sign Versatile OL, Reunite With 2 Former Players

The New York Jets have made a flurry of roster moves ahead of Week 4.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic revealed on X that the Jets are signing versatile offensive lineman Kohl Levao to the 53-man roster. They are also bringing back two familiar faces on the practice squad with defensive back Jordan Clark and placekicker Blake Grupe.

The Jets had four offensive linemen on the practice squad. Two just got signed this week, and Brant Banks was added not long before that. Levao has been with the Jets organization since 2024. He has the ability to play across all five of the offensive line positions.

Some Additional Insurance Just in Case

When starting left guard Dylan Parham crumpled into a heap in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, everyone feared the worst. However, it appears there is a dash of hope with his injury.

Head coach Aaron Glenn described Parham’s situation as a “week-to-week” injury. Some on social media feared that it was a potential season-ending injury. Parham went down, and beat reporters described it as “not looking good” in the moment. He was immediately ruled out with the injury.

Levao provides some immediate insurance. If Parham is out this week, that likely means Jordan Meredith will jump to the starting lineup at left guard. The Jets are simply replacing that void behind Meredith just in case he were to get hurt or were to struggle mightily.

Some Jets Brothers in Arms Return to the Fold

Sometimes when you play roster gymnastics, you lose your players. Other times, it can work out.

That was the case with Jordan Clark, the son of longtime NFL player Ryan Clark, who returned to the practice squad this week. The Jets initially had him on the 91-man roster during the offseason. He didn’t make the final 53 and was waived. Clark cleared waivers and returned to the practice squad. The Jets had some injuries in the secondary, so they signed him outright to the 53-man roster.

Once some other moves happened, the Jets wanted to move Clark from the active roster back to the practice squad. However, to do that, they had to waive him, subjecting Clark to waivers. Had a team claimed him, Clark would have joined someone else’s 53-man roster, and thus the team would have lost him.

Sometimes you have to make calculated risks and hope for the best. This time it worked. He cleared waivers and signed on the practice squad.

The Jets also brought back Grupe, which makes sense. We haven’t seen Grupe kick for the Jets. He was claimed off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts after final roster cuts. It was assumed that Grupe would be the new starting placekicker for the Jets, but you know what they say about people who assume.

The Jets were forced to make a move with Jason Sanders this week. He had been on the practice squad for the first three weeks of the season. In each of those weeks, the Jets elevated him from the practice squad. After Week 3, he ran out of elevations, so the Jets signed him to the 53-man roster.

Grupe now becomes Sanders’ insurance. If he struggles or gets hurt, the Jets have another kicking option to consider.