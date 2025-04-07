Jets Hosting Elite ‘Home Run’ Threat Pass Catcher for a Visit: Report

The New York Jets are taking a closer look at one of the most dynamic weapons available in the 2025 NFL Draft.

NFL Insider Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda shared on social media that the Jets are hosting former Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams on a top-30 visit on Monday, April 7.

“Woefully underrated & NFL ready wide out graded as a day two pick by teams,” Pauline added.

For context, the Jets currently have two picks on day two of the 2025 NFL Draft. In the second round, they hold the No. 42 overall pick, and in the third round, they hold the No. 73 overall pick.

Williams Is Exactly What the Doctor Ordered for the Jets Offense

Williams, 22, measured in at the 2025 NFL combine at 5-foot-11 and tipped the scales at 190 pounds. However, the most impressive statistic from Indianapolis was Williams’ 40-time which he blazed a 4.4.

The talented pass catcher spent five years in college. Williams’ first three seasons were spent at UNLV and the last two were at Washington State.

He appeared in 50 total games during his college career. Williams finished with 248 receptions for 3,609 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns. He is coming off of the best season of his college career.

In 2024, he set new career highs in receptions (70), receiving yards (1198), touchdowns (14), and average yards per catch (17.1).

“Fifth-year senior with alignment versatility and home run potential. Williams will never be tabbed as “sure-handed” but he can separate deep and create big plays, which could make the catch issues easier to swallow. He eliminates pursuit angles as a catch-and-run artist and gets respectful cushions, allowing for easy comeback throws. His lack of route-running fundamentals limit his tree, but that should be correctable with work. Williams’ subpar hands lower his floor, but teams looking to add a playmaker could have him queued up as a future WR3,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein said.

A Name to Watch for the Jets That Hasn’t Been Discussed

“Washington WR Kyle Williams was top 20 in the nation in both screen yards and yards on passes 20+ downfield. Those are 2 pretty neat tricks to have. Electric playmaker,” Buffalo Jet Fan said on X previously Twitter.

Former NFL quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms ranked Williams as the second-best wide receiver in this draft class.

He put him in the tier right below Colorado’s Travis Hunter: “Day 1 Difference Maker.”

Draft WR Ranks are out and podcast is up

NFL draft analyst Drew Beatty joined me on “Boy Green Daily” on Monday, April 7. During our conversation, he said a player the Jets should avoid in the first round is Arizona wideout Tetairoa McMillan.

If the Jets avoid the wide receiver position in round one, players like Williams could fit the bill on day two.