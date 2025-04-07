Hi, Subscriber

Jets Hosting Elite ‘Home Run’ Threat Pass Catcher for a Visit: Report

  • 4 Shares
  • Updated
Kyle Williams, Washington State
Getty
Former Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams reacting in the middle of a college football game.

The New York Jets are taking a closer look at one of the most dynamic weapons available in the 2025 NFL Draft.

NFL Insider Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda shared on social media that the Jets are hosting former Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams on a top-30 visit on Monday, April 7.

“Woefully underrated & NFL ready wide out graded as a day two pick by teams,” Pauline added.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

For context, the Jets currently have two picks on day two of the 2025 NFL Draft. In the second round, they hold the No. 42 overall pick, and in the third round, they hold the No. 73 overall pick.

Williams Is Exactly What the Doctor Ordered for the Jets Offense

Williams, 22, measured in at the 2025 NFL combine at 5-foot-11 and tipped the scales at 190 pounds. However, the most impressive statistic from Indianapolis was Williams’ 40-time which he blazed a 4.4.

The talented pass catcher spent five years in college. Williams’ first three seasons were spent at UNLV and the last two were at Washington State.

He appeared in 50 total games during his college career. Williams finished with 248 receptions for 3,609 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns. He is coming off of the best season of his college career.

In 2024, he set new career highs in receptions (70), receiving yards (1198), touchdowns (14), and average yards per catch (17.1).

“Fifth-year senior with alignment versatility and home run potential. Williams will never be tabbed as “sure-handed” but he can separate deep and create big plays, which could make the catch issues easier to swallow. He eliminates pursuit angles as a catch-and-run artist and gets respectful cushions, allowing for easy comeback throws. His lack of route-running fundamentals limit his tree, but that should be correctable with work. Williams’ subpar hands lower his floor, but teams looking to add a playmaker could have him queued up as a future WR3,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein said.

A Name to Watch for the Jets That Hasn’t Been Discussed

“Washington WR Kyle Williams was top 20 in the nation in both screen yards and yards on passes 20+ downfield. Those are 2 pretty neat tricks to have. Electric playmaker,” Buffalo Jet Fan said on X previously Twitter.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Former NFL quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms ranked Williams as the second-best wide receiver in this draft class.

He put him in the tier right below Colorado’s Travis Hunter: “Day 1 Difference Maker.”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

NFL draft analyst Drew Beatty joined me on “Boy Green Daily” on Monday, April 7. During our conversation, he said a player the Jets should avoid in the first round is Arizona wideout Tetairoa McMillan.

If the Jets avoid the wide receiver position in round one, players like Williams could fit the bill on day two.

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

Read More
,

New York Jets Players

Tony Adams's headshot T. Adams
Braelon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Zack Bailey's headshot Z. Bailey
Zaire Barnes's headshot Z. Barnes
Andrew Beck's headshot A. Beck
Jarrick Bernard-Converse's headshot J. Bernard-Converse
Kris Boyd's headshot K. Boyd
Anders Carlson's headshot A. Carlson
Michael Carter's headshot M. Carter
Irvin Charles's headshot I. Charles
Jimmy Ciarlo's headshot J. Ciarlo
Andre Cisco's headshot A. Cisco
Micheal Clemons's headshot M. Clemons
Malachi Corley's headshot M. Corley
Byron Cowart's headshot B. Cowart
Isaiah Davis's headshot I. Davis
Jamin Davis's headshot J. Davis
Zach Evans's headshot Z. Evans
Obinna Eze's headshot O. Eze
Olumuyiwa Fashanu's headshot O. Fashanu
Justin Fields's headshot J. Fields
Sauce Gardner's headshot S. Gardner
Xavier Gipson's headshot X. Gipson
Breece Hall's headshot B. Hall
Bruce Hector's headshot B. Hector
Thomas Hennessy's headshot T. Hennessy
Neal Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Tyler Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Jermaine Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Zonovan Knight's headshot Z. Knight
Zack Kuntz's headshot Z. Kuntz
Allen Lazard's headshot A. Lazard
Kohl Levao's headshot K. Levao
Adrian Martinez's headshot A. Martinez
Phidarian Mathis's headshot P. Mathis
Marcelino McCrary-Ball's headshot M. McCrary-Ball
Will McDonald's headshot W. McDonald
Braiden McGregor's headshot B. McGregor
Austin McNamara's headshot A. McNamara
Max Mitchell's headshot M. Mitchell
Jarius Monroe's headshot J. Monroe
Thomas Morstead's headshot T. Morstead
Josh Myers's headshot J. Myers
Xavier Newman's headshot X. Newman
Derrick Nnadi's headshot D. Nnadi
Kene Nwangwu's headshot K. Nwangwu
Chukwuma Okorafor's headshot C. Okorafor
Isaiah Oliver's headshot I. Oliver
Josh Reynolds's headshot J. Reynolds
Jeremy Ruckert's headshot J. Ruckert
Jamien Sherwood's headshot J. Sherwood
Jaylin Simpson's headshot J. Simpson
John Simpson's headshot J. Simpson
Jackson Sirmon's headshot J. Sirmon
Stone Smartt's headshot S. Smartt
Brandon Smith's headshot B. Smith
Brandon Stephens's headshot B. Stephens
Qwan'tez Stiggers's headshot Q. Stiggers
Tre Swilling's headshot T. Swilling
Leonard Taylor's headshot L. Taylor
Tyrod Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Joe Tippmann's headshot J. Tippmann
Jordan Travis's headshot J. Travis
Jay Tufele's headshot J. Tufele
Alijah Vera-Tucker's headshot A. Vera-Tucker
Carter Warren's headshot C. Warren
Eric Watts's headshot E. Watts
Rashad Weaver's headshot R. Weaver
Quinnen Williams's headshot Q. Williams
Quincy Williams's headshot Q. Williams
Pokey Wilson's headshot P. Wilson
Garrett Wilson's headshot G. Wilson
Easop Winston's headshot E. Winston
Greg Zuerlein's headshot G. Zuerlein

Comments

Jets Hosting Elite ‘Home Run’ Threat Pass Catcher for a Visit: Report

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x