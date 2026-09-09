Cowboys Sign Former $40 Million Jets Free Agency Bust

A former New York Jets free-agency bust is back in the NFL.

Jon Machota of The Athletic revealed on X that the Dallas Cowboys have added offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson to the practice squad.

Tomlinson, 34, started last season as the Houston Texans’ starting guard, but ended up getting cut in December. He spent the final couple of weeks of the 2025 regular season on the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad. He had been a free agent until signing with America’s Team.

Didn’t Live up to Expectations

The Jets made a seismic splash in free agency in 2022. They signed Tomlinson to a three-year, $40 million contract to help bolster the trenches.

The good news is Tomlinson was always available. He appeared in 34 out of 34 possible games during his two years with the team. However, the team probably wishes he hadn’t been available based on his level of play.

In 2022, Tomlinson finished with a 56.8 overall grade, a 46.9 run block grade, and a 70.2 pass block grade. Those grades ranked 57th, 69th, and 26th among 78 qualifying guards in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus.

In 2023, Tomlinson finished with a 55.0 overall grade, a 49.6 run block grade, and a 60.6 pass block grade. Those grades ranked 53rd, 65th, and 40th among 81 qualifying guards in the league, per PFF.

Following the 2023 campaign, the Jets had seen enough. They parted ways with the veteran offensive lineman in a cost-cutting maneuver.

The former Duke product entered the league as the No. 28 overall pick in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft. Across his 11 seasons in the NFL, he has appeared in 173 games and has made 162 starts. For most of his career, Tomlinson has been an NFL ironman.

From 2017 through parts of the 2025 season, Tomlinson started in 135 consecutive games in the NFL. That would be a wild streak regardless of the position he played, but it holds extra meaning when you consider he plays in the violent trenches.

Jets Get a Slice of Good News

The Jets control the Cowboys’ first-round pick in 2027. Depending on who finishes with a worse record between the Green Bay Packers and the Cowboys, the Jets will end up with that selection.

The reason the Cowboys signed Tomlinson in the first place is because of a devastating injury. Dallas placed three-time Pro Bowl guard Tyler Smith on injured reserve.

“Cowboys All-Pro LG Tyler Smith is scheduled to undergo thumb surgery Tuesday and is expected to be sidelined 4-6 weeks, per Dallas HC Brian Schottenheimer,” via ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

In September of 2025, the Cowboys signed Smith to a four-year, $96 million contract extension. That new deal made Smith the highest-paid guard in NFL history.

For the Jets, it’s simple. The worse the Cowboys do, the better it is for them. Dallas losing arguably their best offensive lineman for at least the first month of the season and maybe longer decreases their chances of winning significantly.