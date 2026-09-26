Failed Former NY Jets Starter Lands With NFC Rival Packers

The New York Jets fell to the Green Bay Packers in Week 2, and now the latter is turning for one of the former’s starters from years past in Laken Tomlinson.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on X on September 26 that, “Long-time NFL guard Laken Tomlinson is being signed by the #Packers off the #Cowboys practice squad, per me and @MikeGarafolo.

“At age 34, with 162 starts under his belt, Tomlinson will help an O-line that needs it.”

Garafolo added in his reaction to the news, “The #Packers make a move for a veteran to help their offensive line.”

Garafolo also noted that “Tomlinson signed with the #Cowboys a few weeks ago, now headed to Green Bay.” The former Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers starter joined Dallas on September 9, just over two weeks before the Packers came calling.

The #Packers make a move for a veteran to help their offensive line. Tomlinson signed with the #Cowboys a few weeks ago, now headed to Green Bay. https://t.co/ChpXrojxm4 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 26, 2026

Notably, players do not have to accept such offers, so this was a choice by Tomlinson.

Tomlinson is now on the Packers’ 53-man roster. That is the only way that teams are allowed to sign players of another’s practice squad.

Laken Tomlinson Had Worst Stint With Jets

The Jets signed Tomlinson to a three-year, $40 million contract in free agency during the 2022 offseason. He went on to start all 34 of his appearances. However, Tomlinson’s tenure resulted in his two of his three lowest-graded seasons from Pro Football Focus.

His 2025 stint with the Houston Texans is the only other to make the cut.

Tomlinson has earned over $58 million in his career. He will now look to stick with the Packers, having just missed his revenge opportunity against the Jets.

Tomlinson, 34, has started 162 of the 173 games that he has played in during his career. What version of him the Packers are getting is the key. They are looking to rebound from the Atlanta Falcons finishing in Week 3 what the Jets could not in Week 2.