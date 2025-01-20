Insider Reveals Jets GM Finalist, Hirings Could Happen Quickly

A finalist has emerged for the vacant general manager position on the New York Jets.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter revealed on social media that the Jets are scheduled to interview former Detroit Lions exec and current Washington Commanders assistant GM, Lance Newmark, on Tuesday, January 21 for their general manager job.

This is Newmark’s second interview with the Jets for their vacant GM gig.

“Newmark spent 26 seasons in Detroit before joining Washington last year, and is said to have a strong relationship with both Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn,” Schefter added.

Jets Could Lock in Their GM and HC This Week

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the green and white are also expected to host Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for an in-person interview on Tuesday, January 21.

“The Jets’ strategy is starting to emerge, as they dig deeper into a potential Glenn-Newmark tandem,” Cimini added.

Glenn has been with the Lions since 2021 when he took over as the DC. Newmark is in the middle of his first season with the Commanders. Before joining Washington this past offseason, Newmark had spent the last 26 years with Detroit.

“Before leaving the Motor City, Newmark served as the senior director of player personnel for Detroit and helped oversee college and pro scouting operations. He also held roles with the Lions as director of player personnel (2016-21), director of college scouting (2015-16), assistant director of college scouting (2008-14), national scout (2005-07) and area scout (1999-2004),” Jets contributor Jack Bell wrote in a press release.

More Details on How Quickly a Pair of Hirings Could Come Together

Fox NFL Insider Peter Schrager said on social media that despite the Commanders still being in the playoffs that won’t prevent a hiring if the Jets want to do it.

“Unlike HC, a team can officially hire a GM even if the team is still in the playoffs. Lance Newmark (Washington) and Alec Halaby (Philadelphia) have no restrictions and can be hired whenever this week if a team wishes to do so,” Schrager explained.

Newmark is the first and only GM finalist to emerge for the Jets at the time of publication.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz confirmed that Glenn has an in person meeting scheduled with the Jets.

“If no deal is reached, he’ll meet with the Saints in-person on Wednesday. Glenn also has interest from Jacksonville and Las Vegas, though no meetings are set. The Jets and Saints have been viewed as the frontrunners,” Schultz said.

The Jets have already met the Rooney Rule requirements and could hire a new general manager and head coach as soon as they felt comfortable.

There is an outside chance that the Jets could hire more than just these two individuals. Brian Costello of the New York Post told ESPN radio host Jake Asman about the potential of a football czar role that would work in conjunction with the head coach and GM.

One name that could make sense for that role is Chris Spielman. He played in the NFL for 11 seasons, has served as a broadcaster, and most recently was hired as the special assistant to the owner and CEO.

Spielman has been credited for his role in the hirings of Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes in Detroit.

The Jets interviewed him for their vacant GM role, but he lacks front-office experience beyond his current role in Detroit.