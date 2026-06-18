Jets Urged to Sign Veteran Defensive Lineman at a Discount as ‘Final Offseason Move’

The New York Jets are in the midst of a strange offseason. While their fellow New York team, the Knicks, just won an NBA title, the Jets aren’t expected to win many games in 2026. That’s coming off a 2025 season which netted them the No. 2 overall pick — but with no quality quarterback prospect available in that slot, the Jets were forced to wait until next year to draft their passer of the future.

That puts New York in an awkward, transient state this season. This coaching staff, led by HC Aaron Glenn, is entering their second season at the helm. But they’re set up — with three first-round picks in 2027 — to draft the man of the future next year. Where does that leave them in 2026? Will ownership be patient if the Jets don’t win many games again this season? Will the front office want to draft a quarterback into a situation with a coach already on the hot seat?

As these questions rage around New York (in a general sense, most of the city is at the Knicks’ title parade right now), the Jets have been urged to sign a veteran defensive lineman as the final piece to their offseason.

New York Jets Urged to Sign Veteran Defensive Lineman

On Thursday, ESPN’s Aaron Schatz detailed his thoughts on what each team’s “final offseason move” should be. For the Jets, he wanted them to sign former Bills DT Larry Ogunjobi, likely at a discounted number:

“The Jets’ roster is a mixture of developing young players and patched-in veterans, especially on defense,” Schatz wrote. “If they want their older, more experienced defense to succeed, however, they will need more depth so they can rotate linemen and in case of injury. Ogunjobi would make a good addition to help David Onyemata and Harrison Phillips. The 32-year-old Ogunjobi will come much cheaper than the $8.3 million the Bills paid for half a season of him last year, and he has experience as a 3-4 end.”

A former third-round pick out of Charlotte by the Browns in 2017, Ogunjobi has developed a nice career as an attacking, downhill rushing defensive tackle. His best season came in 2021 with the Bengals, when he had 49 tackles and seven sacks. For his career, Ogunjobi has 380 tackles, 27 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and three passes defensed for the Browns, Bengals, Steelers, and Bills.

The Jets Look a Lot Better Already This Offseason

While it’s true that the Jets aren’t expected to win much in 2026, the roster looks a lot better and more competent than it did a year ago. New York added a bunch of floor-raising veterans and some high-upside rookies to the team, paving the way for a better team to see the field.

It might not amount to a bunch more wins right away, but these moves will make the Jets better in the long term. Losing begets losing, and the Jets signed a bunch of winners. We’ll see what that looks like in practice in a few months.