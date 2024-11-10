Jets Bench New Veteran Addition, Replace With Unknown Rookie

The New York Jets are leaving their new kicker on ice.

Despite signing former San Francisco 49ers placekicker Anders Carlson who hasn’t missed a field goal all season (5-for-5), Gang Green is going in a different direction.

The Jets instead promoted rookie kicker Spencer Shrader from the practice squad for the Week 10 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Shrader has only appeared in one NFL game – that was back in Week 1 while a member of the Indianapolis Colts.

In that contest, he converted all three of his extra points but he didn’t attempt a field goal.

Jets Make Interesting Switch With Season on the Line

Gang Green is 3-6 entering Week 10. The Jets have little to no margin for error left if they want to make the playoffs.

In a do-or-die contest against the Cardinals, the Jets have opted for a mystery option. A bold move, we’ll see if it pays off.

Is Shrader good or bad? The answer is a big-shoulder shrug emoji. He didn’t hear his name called in the 2024 NFL draft and only has played in one NFL game as a rookie.

The Jets are only dipping their toe in the Shrader waters. He wasn’t signed outright to the 53-man roster, instead, he was a temporary practice squad elevation. After the Cardinals matchup, he will revert back to the practice squad.

Shrader replaces Riley Patterson who was the initial replacement for Greg Zuerlein when he was placed on injured reserve. Patterson hasn’t attempted a field goal this season, but in his lone game with the Jets, he converted all three of his extra points.

Apparently, the Jets weren’t satisfied by Patterson’s leg strength or lack thereof. Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said they were looking for “live leg” and that is something Shrader brings to the table.

Shrader had five touchbacks on his five kickoffs back in Week 1. Patterson against the Houston Texans in Week 9 was 0-for-4 on his kickoffs not getting a single one for a touchback, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

The leash for Shrader isn’t expected to be long. If he struggles against the Cardinals, Cimini said the team can turn to Carlson in Week 11.

Musical Chairs Continue for the Jets at the Kicker Position

The green and white have had many issues over the last 13 years. There is a reason they haven’t made the playoffs since the 2010 season. One of their most recent problems has been at placekicker.

When Shrader takes the field on Sunday for the Jets, he will be the No. 10 different kicker the team has used in the general manager Joe Douglas era since he took over in 2019.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed that list in order, “Taking a trip down memory lane, his predecessors (in chronological order): Sam Ficken, Kaare Vedvik, Sergio Castillo, Chase McLaughlin, Matt Ammendola, Eddy Pineiro, Alex Kessman, [Greg] Zuerlein and Patterson.”

If things don’t go well for Shrader, Carlson is set to be kicker No. 11 in the Douglas era next week. The Jets could turn back to Zuerlein when he returns from his IR stint, the team has said publically that they still believe in him.