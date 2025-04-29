Jets Sign Record-Setting German Strong Man OL to Big Money Deal

The New York Jets have dipped their toes into international waters following the 2025 NFL Draft.

NFL Insider Aaron Wilson shared on social media that the Jets signed German native Leander Wiegand to a “large” contract. “$249,000 total guaranteed, $234K of base salary guaranteed, plus $15,000 signing bonus,” Wilson said.

#Jets signed Germany native and former European League standout Leander Wiegand and @UCF_Football to large undrafted deal, $249,000 total guaranteed, $234K of base salary guaranteed, plus $15,000 signing bonus, Wiegand bench pressed 225 pounds 38 times at Pro Day, five more than… — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 28, 2025

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic described it as a “big bonus” and revealed that the Jets listed him as an offensive tackle. “The Jets clearly believe in his potential,” Rosenblatt said.

Wiegand measured in at 6-foot-6 and tipped the scales at 318 pounds, according to Dane Brugler of The Athletic.

German’s Strongest Man Is Now a Jet

Wiegand, 25, put up an eye-popping 38 bench press reps of 225 pounds at his Pro Day this offseason. That would have ranked No. 1 at the 2025 NFL combine, five more than the next closest player, Cincinnati offensive lineman Luke Kandra, who had 33.

🇩🇪 Offensive Lineman Leander Wiegand ist offiziell der stärkste Spieler im NFL Draft 2025! Er hat in den USA 38 Wiederholungen beim Bankdrücken mit 102 kg geschafft – in den letzten Wochen hatte er sich im Rahmen der IPP-Nachwuchsförderung auf diesen Moment in Florida… pic.twitter.com/ZOL175Q8ft — NFL Deutschland (@NFLDeutschland) March 27, 2025

Wiegand is from ELF, the European League of Football. During his time overseas, Wiegand earned All-Star honors and was on a championship team.

NFL’s International Pathway Program Explained

In 2017, the NFL established the IPP, International Pathway Program.

“[The program] identifies elite global talent with the aim of providing selected athletes the opportunity to improve and develop their skills, and ultimately earn a spot on an NFL roster,” the league said.

Each year, the league announces the class of athletes in the program who are available to be drafted or to sign deals as undrafted free agents.

This year’s class featured 13 athletes representing 12 countries, including Wiegand from Germany.

Back in January of 2025, those athletes were invited to train in the sport of American football. That training included both on-field work and in the classroom.

“[They trained for] 10 weeks at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, before showcasing their skills in front of NFL club scouts as part of the University of South Florida’s Pro Day in March,” the league said.

NFL teams typically carry a maximum of 90 players through the majority of the offseason. In the final moments before the season in late August, teams must cut their roster down to 53 players.

However, teams that participate in the International Pathway Program get a roster exemption. During the offseason, those teams are allowed to carry a maximum of 91 players. That roster exemption isn’t allowed on the 53-man roster.

However, it does exist for the practice squad. Teams typically carry a maximum of 16 practice squad players, but if they have an IPP player, that player can be “signed to a 17th practice squad roster spot reserved for international athletes across any of the 32 teams.”