‘Unblockable’ Jets Rookie Dominates Giants Game, Makes Statement

The New York Jets have an embarrassment of riches on the defensive line in 2024.

That incredible depth was on full display during the preseason finale on Saturday, August 24 against the New York Giants. One of those players who took full advantage of the opportunity was undrafted free-agent defender Leonard Taylor III.

Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News called Taylor “unblockable both as a pass rusher and stopping the run. Not only should he make the Jets roster, but he is also making a case to get regular-season snaps.”

The Jets finished the preseason undefeated at 3-0 after toppling the Giants 10-6.

Social Media Explodes Over Taylor’s Performance in Jets-Giants Game

During a three-play sequence during the Jets versus Giants game, Taylor recorded either a full or half sack according to Dennis Waszak Jr of the Associated Press.

Per the ESPN box score, Taylor finished the game with 1.5 sacks and a tackle for loss.

ESPN radio host Jake Asman saw Déjà vu during the preseason game. “Leonard Taylor needs to be on this football team. Jets defensive staff is doing it again folks,” Asman added.

Jets analyst Joe Caporoso argued on social media that Taylor “shouldn’t just make the roster but [he should] be active [every] week.”

NBC Sports NFL Draft Analyst Connor Rogers said Taylor, “has looked much closer to the guy that was a projected top 50-75 pick after the 2022 season.”

Jets Defensive Line Is Freaking Loaded

Taylor wasn’t the only Jets defender who turned heads on Saturday, August 24.

“He has really come along the last couple of weeks. Obviously he is still a rookie and he has a long way to go but definitely over the last couple of weeks thought he has done a really nice job,” Saleh explained.

Taylor was a player at Miami who had high hopes of being a top draft choice. However for a variety of reasons he never lived up to his full potential. After the game Saleh was asked if the construct of his room had created a perfect environment for Taylor to thrive in at the NFL level.

“It is really sink or swim right now. You’re surrounded by so many guys who love the game of football and he’d be an example of a young man who just maybe didn’t get it and then he sees how these guys work. He sees Quinnen [Williams], Jermaine [Johnson], Clem [Micheal Clemons], and everybody in that D-Line room [Javon] Kinlaw. I mean I could go through the entire group. You can’t not match the level of intensity and effort that happens in that D-Line room. So credit to him, it took a little bit, but like I said he’s doing his best to figure it out and we’ll see how things go over the next couple of days.”

.@antwanstaley asked #Jets HC Robert Saleh about the breakout performance of UDFA DL Leonard Taylor III: Admitted he has come along the last couple of weeks, said he still has a lot to learn as a rookie. Interesting follow up by @Connor_J_Hughes talking about the locker room… pic.twitter.com/Gs8tH8XIYP — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 25, 2024

Former first-rounder Takk McKinley finished the day with 2.5 sacks, three quarterback hits, and two tackles for loss.

Undrafted free agent defensive lineman Braiden McGregor contributed a pair of sacks, three quarterback hits, and a tackle for loss.

All in all the Jets defensive line finished the day with an incredible eight sacks. The last time the Jets had more sacks in a preseason game was back in 1983.

Jets senior reporter Randy Lange revealed on social media that it came during a 20-17 win over the then Los Angeles Raiders and quarterback Jim Plunkett.