NFL Drops Hammer With Punishment Over New York Jets Game

Aaron Glenn and the New York Jets got some good news from the NFL ahead of their Week 4 showdown against the Chicago Bears: they avoided receiving any additional discipline from actions taken during their Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions.

That does not mean the NFL did not dish out punishment. It did.

Lions wide receiver Jameson Willson received a $23,417 fine for “unnecessary roughness” and, more specifically, illegal “use of the helmet.” It is the third-highest fine of the week.

During the third quarter, on an offensive possession for the Lions (as opposed to a special teams play), Williams caught a pass from Jared Goff. As he turned to run up field, though, Jets defensive back Azareye’h Thomas closed in to make the stop.

Williams lowered his head into Thomas, which is against NFL rules.

NFL Docks Lions Jameson Williams for Illegal Helmet Use on Jets Azareyeh Thomas

Per “Article 10” of the 2026 NFL rulebook, which covers impermissible use of the helmet, “It is a foul if a player:

lowers his head and makes forcible contact with his helmet against an opponent; or

uses any part of his helmet or facemask to butt or make forcible contact to an opponent’s head or neck

The NFL’s rulebook also clearly states that “these provisions do not prohibit incidental contact by the mask or the helmet in the course of a conventional tackle or block on an opponent,” and that the in-game penalty is 15 yards.

Williams is fortunate that his penalty was not so egregious as to warrant an ejection.

However, that is among possible outcomes of such an infraction during a game. If the call is against a defensive player, it also awards the opposing offense a fresh set of downs.

Williams’ fine is notably less than the listed amount for first-time infractions, which is $23,882, per the NFL. But it is not far off. A second-time infraction could incur a fine as high as $47,762, the league notes.

The best news for the Jets is that Thomas did not suffer an injury from the contact with Williams.