Calls Grow Loud for Jets to Cut Rookie After Stupid Mistake

New York Jets rookie wide receiver Malachi Corley was inches away from scoring his first touchdown in the NFL.

However, just before crossing the goal line, Corley flicked the ball behind him, making it a fumble that eventually rolled out of the back of the end zone. Instead of a 7-0 Jets lead on Corley’s first NFL score, it was Houston Texans’ ball.

Social media erupted with calls for the Jets to immediately cut Corley for his stupid error.

“If I was a coach in the NFL, and a dude dropped a ball to celebrate or fumbled on the way to end zone when he slowed up. I’d probably kick him off the team immediately. Malachi Corley welcome to the unemployment line,” one user said.

Social Media Blows up on Corley for His Costly Mistake

Corley’s last post on X previously Twitter is picking up some steam after his error in the Jets-Texans game.

“Even If I Was Cleaning Dishes Or Mopping Floors, I’d Make Sure I Was The Best At It,” Corley wrote.

A fan responded to that post saying, “Find out tomorrow.” Suggesting that Corley would no longer be a member of the Jets and would instead be in a different line of work.

“JUST DONT DROP THE PLATE 😭😭😭,” another fan joked.

“We may never see Malachi Corley on the field again,” Jet Nation posted on social media.

Corley, 22, has three more years left on his rookie contract after the 2024 season. He hasn’t been able to get on the field a lot because of “raw” route running according to the coaching staff. Plus they have incredible depth at the position.

This mistake will probably make it even more difficult for the young man to get on the field consistently moving forward.

Despite all the hoopla from fans demanding that Corley should get released, that would be a rash decision by the Jets. The young man made a brutal mistake, but he still has a lot of football in front of him. The more appropriate action would be disciplining him by keeping him on the bench so he can think about his mistake.

Corley Blew His Chance at Working Into the Jets Rotation

In a Jets season where you think you have seen everything, someone always seems to surprise you.

Corley was the No. 65 overall pick in the third round. The Jets traded up for him and were overflowing with ideas on how to utilize him.

Despite all of the offseason hype, Corley has been cryogenically frozen on the bench. Heading into Week 9, Corley had one reception for four yards this season.

One man’s misfortune can often be another man’s opportunity. Allen Lazard hurt his chest and was placed on injured reserve ahead of the Houston Texans game on October 31.

That opened up a spot at the wide receiver position which Corley benefitted from. It appeared he had his chance of a lifetime on a designed reverse as he walked untouched 19 yards into the end zone at the beginning of the second quarter. Instead, Corley fumbled it away.

For what it’s worth, interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich spoke about it at halftime. He said it was an “unacceptable” error but he had a feeling that Corley would make up for it at some point.