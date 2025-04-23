23-Year-Old Jacked up Jets Receiver Turns Heads With Workout Photos

New York Jets wide receiver Malachi Corley is looking swole this offseason.

Jets content creator Harrison Glaser shared two of Corley’s workout photos from the offseason programs, and they went viral on social media.

“Malachi Corley working. Breakout szn incoming 🔥✈,” Glaser said.

In response to the video, a fan said, “he is [expletive] jacked.”

“Man may actually be a dual weapon at this point at running back the way he’s looking,” another fan said.

“Competent Coaching will make him a STAR! 🤩🏈✈️,” a fan added.

Corley Was a Massive Disappointment During His Rookie Campaign

Corley, 23, was the No. 65 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft. The Jets were very open publicly that they liked Corley so much that they tried to trade into round two to secure his services.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said the Jets had Corley ranked as the fourth-best receiver of the 2024 draft class. The green and white had him ranked higher than first-rounder Brian Thomas Jr out of LSU, who got selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

from Coach Saleh and Joe Douglas' texts this morning pic.twitter.com/T45org574t — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 27, 2024

Despite all the hype, Corley floundered during his first season at the NFL level.

The former Western Kentucky product appeared in nine games but only made one start.

“Then … the Jets coaching staff either didn’t have a plan for him or they underestimated Corley’s NFL readiness. The ‘YAC King’ in college not only barely touched the ball (five touches for 42 yards) but barely played. He was a healthy scratch in eight games. He played one or zero offensive snaps in four of the nine games he appeared in, and had six snaps in two other games. His signature moment was a lowlight, when he let go of the football just before crossing the goal line against the Texans on Halloween night, turning a touchdown into a turnover,” Rosenblatt said.

The Talented Playmaker Has a Chance for Redemption in 2025

Gang Green’s wide receiver room is lacking star power.

Garrett Wilson continues to be the straw that stirs the drink, but he is missing a running mate.

When you evaluate the Jets’ depth chart at the position, there are a bunch of third, fourth, and fifth-string wideouts. They need a strong No. 2 to complement Wilson.

The regime that fell in love with Corley during the pre-draft process is long gone. They have since been replaced by an entirely new coaching staff and front office.

Interestingly, one of the lone holdovers on the staff is Shawn Jefferson, the Jets’ wide receivers coach.

With no real connections to this new Jets regime, Corley’s roster spot is on shaky ground heading into the 2025 NFL draft. Regardless of what transpires in April, Corley will likely be on the 90-man roster heading into training camp.

However, whether or not he makes an impact in year No. 2 will be up to him. Corley has all of the potential in the world as a gadget player who can make plays once the ball is in his hands.

The problem is that Corley struggled to stay on the field due to coaching decisions, and his maturity came into question last year.

Corley is the forgotten man in the Jets’ wide receiver room, and it seems like he has spent time this offseason getting into even better shape. That can only help.

Corley has three years remaining on his $6 million rookie contract.