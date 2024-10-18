Jets Sign Ex-Seahawks Defender After Flurry of Injuries

The New York Jets have brought in some reinforcements.

Gang Green announced on social media that they have signed veteran defensive back Marquise Blair to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, the team announced they had released offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom from the practice squad.

“The Jets’ defense will be challenged because of a raft of injuries, which are expected to sideline 60 percent of the starting secondary,” against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 per Jets contributor Jack Bell.

Blair Is an Interesting Dart Throw for the Jets

Blair, 27, entered the league as the No. 47 overall pick in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Over the last six seasons, he has played for three teams including two separate stints with the Seattle Seahawks. He has appeared in 26 games and made three starts. During that period, Blair has collected 52 total tackles, 36 of which were solo.

The former Utah product came into the NFL with some pedigree, but he hasn’t maximized that potential.

This is a low-risk versus high-reward kind of move for the Jets. The team will allow him to familiarize himself with the defense and concepts on the practice squad. If he picks things up quickly he could work himself up the ladder.

However, if he has the same sorts of struggles he has had throughout his career then he won’t be long for New York.

Jets Rash of Injuries Will Challenge the Depth Chart and the Coaching Staff

Starting slot cornerback Michael Carter II didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday because of a back issue. He has also been dealing with various ailments throughout the year, including an ankle and, most recently, a hamstring.

D.J. Reed, who has been playing like one of the best corners in football, left the Week 6 contest versus the Buffalo Bills with a groin injury. He also didn’t practice on either Wednesday or Thursday.

Reed is the third-ranked corner by PFF this season in defensive grade (86.6). He is also the second-best corner in the league by coverage grade (87.4).

In addition to the issues at corner, the Jets are hurting at the safety position.

Starting safety Chuck Clark was placed on injured reserve this week with an ankle issue which means he will have to miss a minimum of four games.

This banged-up secondary will be featured on Sunday Night Football against the Steelers.

However, they must be prepared for a pair of quarterbacks. Justin Fields had been the starter for the first six games and has made plays with his arm and his leg.

Fields is completing 66.3% of his passes, has a 5 to 1 touchdown to interception ratio, and has over 231 yards rushing on the ground.

Russell Wilson is now fully healthy from a calf issue he sustained during the offseason. He is a far more accomplished passer based on his track record over Fields. However, if Pittsburgh were to make that quarterback change they would lose the mobility that Fields provides.

Wilson, while somewhat agile, isn’t the same runner he used to be a decade ago now at the ripe age of 35.