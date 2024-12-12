Jets Predicted to Add ‘Explosive’ 21-Year-Old Gamewrecker

Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham making a play during a college football game.

The New York Jets have been eliminated from postseason contention with four games still to go in the 2024 season. That means for a lot of people, the focus has shifted to the 2025 NFL draft.

ESPN’s Field Yates shared a full first-round mock draft on Wednesday, December 11. For the Jets, he predicted that they would select Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham.

“The Jets’ draft-day direction will be an interesting storyline to follow. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ future is uncertain, but enough young core players are in place that a new GM and coach might not view this as a rebuild, but instead a team that can make strides in a hurry,” Yates explained. “Defensive tackle figures to be an issue, and Graham is a hand-in-glove fit for any defense given his versatility and explosive skill set. He is powerful, dynamic getting off the ball, instinctive and relentless. Graham and Quinnen Williams would form quite a duo.”

Tough to Prognosticate With so Many Questions up in the Air for the Jets

Who is going to be the next head coach? What about the general manager? What scheme is this team going to be running on both sides of the ball?

There are so many questions and so few answers. That makes predicting what the Jets will do four and a half months out a near impossibility.

However, you can boil it down to two potential strategies.

A win now approach or thinking about the future. If the next regime takes over and thinks they can salvage this very talented roster and turn things around quickly then perhaps a win now player makes sense.

Graham would certainly fit that bill.

Perhaps the next regime will have a different perspective. The Jets tried an all-in strategy over the last two years and it failed miserably. Maybe it’s time to take your lumps and rebuild again.

That could lead the next regime to take a young quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft.

Graham Would Make the Jets Better

Graham, 21, has appeared in 39 games during his college career. During that run, Graham has racked up nine sacks and 18 tackles for loss.

“[Graham] Was my no. 1 player during our summer scouting series. You will consistently see him near the top of mock drafts after the 2 QBs and Travis Hunter are taken. Complete IDL prospect,” NBC Analyst Connor Rogers said on social media.

On Tuesday, December 10 Graham officially announced that he was entering the 2025 NFL draft and in the process forgoing his remaining collegiate eligibility.

Yates responded to that news on social media by saying, “Mason Graham is a zero-weakness player. He does everything well. Explosive, powerful, tenacious, a disruptive pass rusher who was pushing experienced college OL around as an 18-year old true freshman. A truly dominant player.”