Jets Select Record Breaking Son of NYJ Hall of Famer in Draft

The New York Jets are welcoming in royalty.

With the No. 42 overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft, the Jets selected Hall of Famer Jason Taylor’s son, Mason Taylor.

Social Media Reacts to Taylor Landing With the Jets

“Nick Saban says not landing new Jets TE Mason Taylor was ‘the biggest recruiting mistake we ever made’ during his time at Alabama. ‘This guy is an outstanding player.’ High praise,” ESPN’s Field Yates shared on social media.

Nick Saban says not landing new Jets TE Mason Taylor was “the biggest recruiting mistake we ever made” during his time at Alabama. “This guy is an outstanding player.” High praise. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 26, 2025

“Over 800 snaps in line across the last two seasons for Mason Taylor. Reliable hands, growing as a blocker, still just 20 years old. Jets desperately needed to upgrade a very weak TE room for the type of offense they want to run,” NBC analyst Connor Rogers explained on X previously Twitter.

Over 800 snaps inline across the last two seasons for Mason Taylor. Reliable hands, growing as a blocker, still just 20 years old#Jets desperately needed to upgrade a very weak TE room for the type of offense they want to run — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) April 26, 2025

Mason’s father, Jason, spent a total of 13 years of his career with the Miami Dolphins. Before he hung up his cleats, Jason suited up with the Jets for a season in 2010. The green and white reached the AFC Championship game for the second consecutive year.

Jason spoke with local Jets media after his son was drafted on Friday, April 25. During his chat, he seemingly took a playful, albeit factual, shot at his old team, saying he achieved his “greatest success team-wise” with the Jets via Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News.

Jason Taylor says he has many memories of when he played for the Jets and his son, Mason Taylor, was following him around. Jason said his greatest success team wise was with the Jets. pic.twitter.com/2sLi9ES5qP — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) April 26, 2025

The Jets haven’t made the playoffs in 14 years. It is the longest active playoff drought of any of the North American sports franchises. It is the longest playoff drought in Jets history. Things aren’t going great.

However, you could argue things are even worse for the Dolphins.

Miami hasn’t won a playoff game since the turn of the century. The Dolphins’ last playoff win came on December 30, 2000. They are currently on a six game losing streak in the playoffs.

Mason Provides an Immediate Upgrade for the Jets TE Room

Taylor was Dane Brugler’s No. 3-ranked tight end in the 2025 class and the No. 33 overall player. He gave him a first-to-second-round grade based on his tape. He is the most prolific tight end in LSU history.

Jeremy Ruckert has been an epic failure at the NFL level. Stone Smartt is a complete unknown free agent addition. Mason will be an immediate starter for the green and white in 2025.

The Jets are betting on his upside. Taylor, 20, measured in at 6-foot-5 and tipped the scales at 246 pounds. However, he didn’t consistently produce numbers during his time in college with the Tigers.

“Never recorded 100-yard receiving game in college. Didn’t create many explosive plays (six of 55 catches in 2024 went for 20 yards or more),” Brugler added.