6-Foot-5 Jets Rookie Pass Catcher Flashed at Minicamp

Mason Taylor, LSU
Former LSU tight end Mason Taylor making a play during a college football game.

Former LSU tight end Mason Taylor is making some noise at New York Jets’ rookie minicamp.

“Taylor didn’t drop anything thrown his way and even had a catch-and-run on Friday from undrafted quarterback Brady Cook that would have gone for a big gain in a game. It will be interesting to see Taylor against experienced, NFL-sized defenders in the coming weeks and during training camp,” Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said.

The Jets took Taylor with the No. 42 overall pick in the second round. Rosenblatt boldly predicted that Taylor “is going to quickly become a top target for [Justin] Fields.”

Taylor Stops the Jersey Number Controversy at Jets Minicamp

On the first day of Jets rookie minicamp, Taylor trotted out on the field with a No. 46 jersey.

Fans immediately criticized the number on social media, calling it “hideous,” “inconceivable,” and “That is a horrible number for a TE.”

One fan even jokingly said the Jets should consider cutting him, “I don’t really see any other choice.”

When Taylor was asked why he picked jersey No. 46, he gave the perfect answer that coaches love to hear:

“That’s just the number they gave me. I’m here to play football, it’s not about a number, so whatever number they assign me, no question about it, just go play ball,” Taylor said.

Somewhere, head coach Aaron Glenn was smiling and slowly nodding. Keep the main thing, the main thing, football.

The next day, the national nightmare was over when Taylor turned in jersey No. 46 in exchange for jersey No. 85.

Several Jets have worn the No. 85 in team history, but none perhaps more notable than wide receiver Wesley Walker.

Walker spent his entire 13-year career with the Jets from 1977 through 1989. During that time, he recorded 438 receptions for 8,306 receiving yards and scored 71 touchdowns.

Hall of Fame Advice to a Jets Rookie

Mason is carving out his own NFL path, but he has some greats to lean on. Jason Taylor, Mason’s father, is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and so is his uncle, Zach Thomas.

Before Taylor stepped on the field for rookie minicamp, he revealed a text he received from his dad.

“Be where your feet are. Take it one step at a time,” Mason revealed to the media.

“Mason is exactly who we thought he was,” Glenn said via Rosenblatt. “He has dynamic movements. He can really catch the ball. He does a good job catching the ball away from his body. He’s quick to bring it in and go north and south.”

