Massive Trade Pitch Sees Jets Swap $140 Million Star for $80 Million All-Pro

The future is uncertain for multiple players on the New York Jets roster.

A proposed trade from Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic could shake things up in the NFL this offseason.

Los Angeles Rams receive: wide receiver Davante Adams and a 2025 fifth-round pick

New York Jets receive: wide receiver Cooper Kupp and a 2025 fourth-round pick

“A trade of convenience. Assuming Aaron Rodgers doesn’t return to the Jets, Adams won’t either. And as long as Adams would be open to going to the Rams, this could work out for both sides,” Rosenblatt explained.

“Adams still has something left in the tank — over the last six games of 2024, he had 41 receptions for 576 yards and six touchdowns. Kupp is no longer the player he once was but he can still be a productive receiver in Tanner Engstrand’s Detroit-inspired offense, and he wouldn’t have to be the No. 1 in New York with Garrett Wilson still around. Financially, Adams has a big cap hit ($35.6 million base salary) but it’s entirely non-guaranteed and, thus, easy to renegotiate.”

Jets Could Make Lemonade out of Lemons

There is a very strong possibility that Rodgers will not return to the Jets in 2025. If he doesn’t, Adams likely isn’t coming back either.

The Jets still own the contractual rights to Adams for the next two seasons. He has two years left on his $140 million contract. Adams holds the cards because the Jets need to restructure his deal for him to stay. If he refuses to do so, the Jets will be forced to release him.

If Adams leaves, the Jets will have a massive void to fill at the WR2 spot.

One creative way to fill it is by adding another big name to the room like Kupp. The Rams wide receiver announced on social media that his team is trying to trade him and it’s a matter of when not if.

Kupp, 31, still has two years left on his $80.1 million contract. Over those years, Kupp is owed $29.7 million and $27.3 million respectively.

In 2021, Kupp was the triple-crown winner of the receivers leading the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947), and touchdowns (16). That was the same season the Rams won the Super Bowl and Kupp earned Super Bowl MVP honors.

However, since that point, the former Eastern Washington product has fallen off. Kupp hasn’t stayed healthy missing 18 games over the last three years and failing to record 1,000 receiving yards in any of those seasons.

NFL Insider Update on Adams-Jets

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport revealed on Thursday, February 6 that since the Jets hired head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey they haven’t had contact with Adams.

From Super Bowl Live with @MikeGarafolo: Discussing the #Jets looming decision for Davante Adams, the health of #Eagles DL Jalen Carter, and what Joe Burrow’s comments meant… pic.twitter.com/ZgOHdtRyZH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 6, 2025

A lot has been made of this and assumptions have been made on social media. The fact that Adams and the Jets brass haven’t spoken shouldn’t be that surprising.

The Jets have had bigger fish to fry with assembling the coaching staff and front office. Plus Adams is directly connected to Rodgers.

This feels like a one-for-all or an all-for-none scenario. There isn’t any point in talking to Adams until you have a resolution to the Rodgers situation. Once that transpires, the Jets can quickly move to Adams to get that resolved.

Adams still has gas in the tank. Seeing him paired with Wilson and getting a full offseason of working together could equal magic on the field. However, if they aren’t destined to be together, a Kupp-Wilson combo platter wouldn’t be a bad consolation prize either.