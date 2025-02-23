Hi, Subscriber

Insider Connects Jets to $160 Million QB Trade Option

Matthew Stafford, Rams
Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford reacting after an NFL game.

The New York Jets could be going from one old veteran quarterback to another.

Rich Eisen asked NFL Insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated what the Jets’ plan B at quarterback is after moving on from Aaron Rodgers.

“I think it’s a bridge quarterback for now. I just think where you are at [pick] 7, there are going to be teams that are unconvinced there is anybody in this year’s draft that can be a long-term answer at quarterback,” Breer explained on “The Rich Eisen Show.” “For teams like the Jets and the Giants, they have to look at the idea of a bridge. So who is that bridge? Does Matthew Stafford become available?”

Rams Have Allowed Stafford to Talk to Other Teams

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero shared on “The Rich Eisen Show” on Friday, February 21 that the Rams granted Stafford and his representation the ability to talk to other NFL teams.

“My understanding has been that the Rams have been in conversations with his agent. They have also given his agent permission to talk to other clubs. Just figure out, hey, if he became available, if there were a trade, what would the numbers be elsewhere here,” Pelissero explained.

Stafford has two years left on the $160 million contract he signed with the Rams.

“Last offseason, Stafford and the Rams agreed to a reworked contract, an adjustment that took until the day Stafford reported to training camp,” ESPN’s Sarah Barshop revealed.

That alteration took out the guarantees from Stafford’s contract in 2025 which always meant the two sides would have to reconvene after the season.

If he were to be traded, Stafford would have to work out a brand new contract with his new team. Stafford, 37, is scheduled to make $23 million in base salary in 2025, far below market value for a proven starting quarterback.

Insiders Explain Potential Trade Compensation to Acquire Stafford

“If you’re trading for the guy and it’s going to take a significant pick. Let’s just say it’s going to be a second-round pick, you are going to want to know am I getting this guy for one year? For two years? For three years? That is why the Rams have been willing to let Stafford’s agent, Jimmy Sexton, who is very experienced in these matters to go out and figure out what would other teams be willing to do,” Pelissero explained on “The Rich Eisen Show.”

Another rumored team that could be interested in Stafford is the Giants. An Insider squashed the rumored price tag it would cost to acquire Stafford.

“Now I saw people floating like the third overall pick. Let me be very clear that pick is not in the conversation. If Matthew Stafford and the Rams can’t get a deal worked out and if Matthew Stafford becomes available and all of a sudden the Giants surface as a contender. If all of those things happen and they could… there is no way in hell that the Giants are giving up the third overall pick for Matthew Stafford. Zero. Like I saw people debating it and I’m like oh my God, what world are we living in here,” ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter said on “Talkin’ Ball with Pat Leonard.

Stafford Would Make Sense for the Jets

The Jets tried to swing for the fences with a Rodgers addition. It didn’t work. Who knows what would have happened if Rodgers’ Achilles never blew out in 2023? The world may never know.

Stafford showed this past season he still has plenty of gas left in the tank.

He threw for 3,762 passing yards, had a 20 touchdown to 8 interception ratio, and the Rams won 10 games. Los Angeles was just a couple of plays away from beating the Philadelphia Eagles and advancing to the NFC Championship game.

Stafford had a great individual season and the team had a lot of success. It’s bizarre that the Rams would even consider moving off of Stafford. However, if they are crazy enough to do it the Jets should be all over this.

Insider Connects Jets to $160 Million QB Trade Option

