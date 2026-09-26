New York Jets Rookie Put on Notice After Roster Shake-Up

This is a big opportunity for New York Jets wide receiver Malik McClain.

“I’m excited to see him get out there and mix it up a little bit. And not just as a receiver, but also on special teams,” Jets head coach Aaron Glenn told media members on September 25.

“On special teams during the preseason, he did a hell of a job. I think he actually stopped a punt inside the 5[-yard line] for us one time. I think he actually did another way. He batted it back in, and we end up stopping one. So, with special teams, and also getting a chance to go out there and and get him mixed up at the receiver spot. That’ll be good for him.”

“He’s a young player. Listen, he still has a ways to go. But the only way you can improve in this league is getting out there and doing it, you know? So, he’s going to get a chance to get out there and do it.”

The Jets are down multiple receivers entering Week 3, leading to the need for McClain.

They have placed Arian Smith, Omar Cooper, and Tim Patrick on injured reserve. They have four receivers on their 53-man roster, including McClain. One of the three others, Adonai Mitchell, practiced with hand heavily bandaged due to a finger injury on Friday.

Malik McClain Comments on Jets Opportunity

McClain is certainly not taking the opportunity that lies ahead of him with the Jets, however long it may last.

“It’s been a rush, really,” McClain said,” per the Associated Press Dennis Waszak on September 25. “From January to now, I’ve just been grinding, So to be able to help my team right now is just amazing.”

McClain also shared strong comments about his ex-position coach, NFL legend Hines Ward.

“I think it was monumental just for me and my process of where I came from and where I wanted to go,” McClain said, per Waszak.

Malik McClain Facing Veteran Competition

McClain finished the 2026 preseason slate with three receptions for 33 yards on six targets in three games. Glenn’s comments make it clear that the rookie is in store for much more exposure with their injuries at receivers.

Time will tell what McClain ultimately becomes as an NFL player, but this is at least the first opportunity to carve out a larger role.

He must take advantage.

Glenn said the Jets will elevate one of Sterling Shepard or Tyler Johnson for Week 3 against the Detroit Lions. Both players are veterans. While they are new to the Jets, they have more knowledge of NFL defenses and offense in general than McClain does.

He has to use his familiarity with the coaching staff and the traits that got him noticed in the first place to his advantage.

Mitchell is still a possibility to play.

The Jets expect Cooper back at some point, but Smith is out for the season. There are snaps available in the Jets offense and passing game. Who takes control of them between McClain and the others is to be determined.