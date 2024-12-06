Breece Hall Bad News Hits Jets Before Dolphins Contest

New York Jets running back Breece Hall reacting in the middle of an NFL game.

When it rains, it pours.

The New York Jets injury report on Thursday, December 5 delivered some bad news for the green and white.

Cornerback Sauce Gardner (hamstring) and running back Breece Hall (knee) missed a second straight day of practice. ESPN’s Rich Cimini said on social media that “doesn’t bode well” for their chances of suiting up in the Week 14 Miami Dolphins game.

Jets Appear to Be Quiet Tanking With Some of Their Decision Making

ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler shared on Wednesday, December 4 that considering the Jets’ 3-9 record, “don’t be surprised if they rest key players who aren’t 100%.”

Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich pushed against that narrative when speaking to the media this week.

“We’ll never, regardless of the situation or record, we’d never put a guy at risk that is not capable of going out there and playing. I don’t know if the record has a whole lot to do with that ever. Or it shouldn’t at least, in my opinion,” Ulbrich said.

Hall “tweaked” his knee before the bye against the Indianapolis Colts but played through it. He had the bye week off, missed some practice last week, but ultimately suited up for the Seattle Seahawks game.

Things look grim for Gardner as well heading into the Dolphins game. Fowler described him as “up in the air” with his hamstring injury and cited the Jets’ record as a factor as to why he might not suit up if he isn’t 100%.

Jets Can Finally See What Is Behind Door No. 2

In a perfect world, the Jets would like to play their best players. However, a silver lining to the injury issues of some of their top stars is evaluating the depth behind them.

During the Seahawks game, the Jets monitored Hall’s touches and split things up in the backfield.

Hall finished with only 12 carries and the team worked in rookies Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. If Hall doesn’t suit up against Miami, it could be a rookie showcase in the backfield.

Bluntly the Jets talented playmaker hasn’t had the season he was expecting heading into 2024. Before the year he was named the second-best running back in football only behind Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers.

Hall, much like the Jets, didn’t live up to the hype.

According to ESPN, Hall is No. 21 in the league in rushing yards (692). After this season, Hall will only have one year remaining on his rookie contract. For a variety of reasons, Hall’s career in the NFL has left more questions than answers.

The Jets need to see what life looks like without Hall in the lineup. Fans were tantalized back in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans when Allen had a coming-out party.

In that contest, Allen earned the nickname “mini Derrick Henry.” He rushed for 33 yards, added 23 receiving yards, and scored a pair of touchdowns. It was a mere glimpse of what he was capable of.

Despite those impressive moments, Allen has been buried on the depth chart all season long. Perhaps on Sunday, he can remind everyone why he is deserving of more touches moving forward with Hall healthy or not.