Silver Linings of Jets’ Painful Loss to Dolphins

The New York Jets suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of the Miami Dolphins.

Not a whole heck of a lot went right, but there were a few silver linings.

“For the second straight game Jets rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. eclipsed 100 receiving yards, becoming the second rookie for the Green & White to record consecutive centuries as he joined Al Toon (1985) in the franchise record book,” Jets contributor Jack Bell wrote.

“Cooper had 5 receptions on 5 targets for 115 yards (23 yards per), including explosive plays of 52 yards on the Jets’ first play from scrimmage and 60 yards in the third quarter, plus a short TD catch in the third quarter. He is the first Jet rookie since the merger with back-to-back games with 100-plus receiving yards and a TD,” Bell added.

For all the things that aren’t going right for star Garrett Wilson, Cooper appears to be taking advantage of his opportunities.

Cooper is under team control for at least the next three and a half seasons. Plus, the team will have a fifth-year team option to consider, which would give them a bonus year of control.

If he is already this good as a rookie, just imagine how much better he will get with more reps.

Coming out Party

Head coach Aaron Glenn promised that a Mason Taylor breakout season was coming in 2026. Through the first two weeks of the season, Taylor had three total targets, two receptions, for negative two receiving yards.

Not great, Bob.

However, Taylor apparently was saving his breakout performance for a special occasion. That occasion happened to take place in Week 7 against the Dolphins.

“Taylor grabbed his first two TDs of the season, the first to cap the Jets’ opening drive to tie the game three plays after Cooper’s 52-yard pickup. Smith threw a high pass that only the 6-5 second-year TE could reach for 6 points on a third-down play. He had 5 receptions on 6 targets for 62 yards (12.4 per) and also caught a 2-point conversion pass from Smith after hauling in a 12-yard scoring pass with 3:30 left in the game,” Bell said.

Better late than never, and to do it on National Tight Ends Day no less, poetic.

I’m sure fans don’t want to hear this, but the Tankathon update looks promising for the green and white.

If the 2027 NFL Draft were to start today, the Jets would hold three picks inside the top-11 per Tankathon:

6th overall via the Indianapolis Colts

9th overall (their own)

11th overall via the Dallas Cowboys

The Colts lost their third straight game on Sunday and are on the verge of being massive sellers at the NFL trade deadline. So that pick should only continue to improve.

Dallas has lost three of their last four games heading into a Monday Night Football matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles to close out Week 7.

This was a pivot point for the Jets. Had the team simply taken care of business by beating a winless team, they would have improved to 3-4, and left a glimmer of hope that this season could remain alive. Maybe it would have been false hope, but damn it, fans deserved that and they didn’t receive it.

Instead we’re looking at mock drafts again in October. Sigh.