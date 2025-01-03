Insider Calls For Jets to Release ‘Intimidating’ $4.4 Million Veteran

The 2024 New York Jets season hasn’t gone according to plan. One player who hasn’t helped turn things around is veteran defensive lineman Micheal Clemons.

SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes explained on “Jets Class” why it’s time for the team to part company with their former draft pick.

“There is a player though I think the Jets should release after this year and it’s Micheal Clemons. He is a very very intimidating player. I think he is someone the Jets were hoping was going to develop into their John Franklin-Myers. Someone who could kick inside on passing downs, play outside on running downs, but it’s just not working,” Hughes explained. “There are so many times each and every game where he is on the field and you’re just scratching your head as to why he is out there and what is he doing?”

Clemons, 27, has one more year left on his $4.4 million rookie contract through the 2025 season.

Clemons Has Experienced Far Too Many Boneheaded Mistakes

They say the more talented you are, the more you can get away with. However, the opposite is also true. The lower you are down the roster totem pole, typically means the less you can get away with.

Despite that Clemons has gotten away with a lot of stuff as a former No. 117 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft.

“The latest example of that ridiculous penalty where he jumped on top of the pile after the whistle drawing a 15-yard flag. It was a cool story – you take chances on players like this in the middle rounds of the draft – it didn’t work out. The Jets should absolutely move on from him after the year,” Hughes said.

During the Week 17 Jets versus Buffalo Bills game, Clemons made a silly mistake. With the play already over, Clemons jumped on top of the pile drawing a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty.

Throughout his brief tenure in the NFL, Clemons has gotten himself into trouble for immaturity, fights, and overall poor play.

Jets Coaches Mix in Critcisim With Compliments

Interim Jets head coach Jeff Ulbrich categorized Clemons’ penalty against the Bills as a “poor decision.”

However, he also praised him as someone he wants the rest of his team to emulate.

“Mike has this just relentless mindset in all that he does. The way he works, the way he prepares, his process, the way he plays the game, and the way he chases is just uncommon. Strain and finish. One of the best straining effort players I have ever been around in my life as a coach or player,” Ulbrich explained. “All the strain, all the effort, and all that stuff we love it and it embodies everything we want to be as a team.”

Interim #Jets HC Jeff Ulbrich was asked about Micheal Clemons’ unnecessary roughness penalty: ‘Relentless mindset’ + ‘one of the best straining effort players I have ever been around in my life as a coach or player.’ He finished by saying ‘in that moment he made a poor… https://t.co/o80H5NxIm9 pic.twitter.com/mlyxKPpejl — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 30, 2024

Clemons has accumulated 7.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hits, 95 total tackles, and two forced fumbles through his three seasons in the NFL. He has appeared in 48 games and has made 17 starts.

Clemons started out as one of the most popular players on the team among the fan-base because of his intimidating nature and physical presence. However, they quickly turned on him because of ridiculous penalties and his wildly inconsistent play on the field.