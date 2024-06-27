Fans Erupt After Seeing Viral Workout Video of Jets’ 26-Year-Old

The offseason hype train has welcomed a new player.

New York Jets defensive lineman Micheal Clemons has been working on his craft this offseason. Brandon Jordan, a pass rush specialist coach, posted a 15-second highlight video on social media of Clemons going through some drills.

Clemons displayed an impressive physique, fast hand movement, explosion, and incredible focus.

One fan responded to the video saying that Clemons is “on the revenge tour” ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Another fan called him a “workout warrior.”

“DAWG!!! Getting ready for the season,” another fan sounded off.

Clemons Appears to Be in Very Good Hands This Offseason

Jordan, the coach Clemons is working with this offseason, has been around some big names over the past few months.

Jordan recently posted a video that featured players like Rashan Gary of the Green Bay Packers, Ed Oliver, and Von Miller from the Buffalo Bills working out with him.

Clemons two years into his NFL career hasn’t proven to be a dynamic pass rusher at this point. He has three career sacks, seven quarterback hits, and six tackles for loss.

According to Pro Football Focus’ metrics, Clemons has graded as a 58.6 and a 57.9 in the pass rush department.

However, Clemons has fared much stronger in the overall and run defense categories for PFF. In 2023 he finished with a 65.9 overall and a 66.3 in run defense. In 2022 he finished with a 78.7 overall and a 86.4 in run defense, per PFF.

Although the pressure is on for Clemons to reach a new level in 2024. As a non-first-round draft choice, Clemons only has two years left on his rookie contract.

The Former Texas A&M Product Is Firmly on the Roster Bubble

“Coaches love him but he still has a lot to prove and has a few undrafted rookies to stave off,” Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic revealed.

According to coaches, Clemons is wildly misunderstood. The imposing defensive lineman stands in at 6-foot-5 and tips the scales at 263 pounds, per the Jets’ official roster.

Clemons is an odd cat. He went viral during the pre-draft process for his decision to experience getting selected by sitting alone. When speaking during media availability, Clemons hears a question pauses for several seconds, and then responds.

Last season Clemons got himself into multiple oddball situations. He got into a shouting match with Cleveland Browns fans in the middle of a primetime game. Clemons got involved in a scuffle with Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins on the field and those feelings carried over into the post-game.

The coaching staff loves him, despite some of those issues, but it’s put up or shut up time.

This offseason the green and white added plenty of competition to the defensive line room. Specifically, the Jets added three very intriguing names in the undrafted free agent market: Eric Watts out of UConn, Leonard Taylor III out of Miami, and Braiden McGregor out of Michigan.

Any one of those names or maybe multiple could crack the 53-man roster with a good showing in training camp. If that comes to fruition, Clemons could be the player that shakes free.