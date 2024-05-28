‘Scumbag’ Winnipeg Jets Coach Scott Arniel Blasted by Former Player

Former NHL player Mike Commodore is not a fan of Scott Arniel, who was hired by the Winnipeg Jets as their new head coach.

Arniel was the head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets for one-and-a-half seasons from 2010 until 2012 before getting fired. During Arniel’s tenure with Columbus, Commodore was a defenseman with the Blue Jackets and he was not a fan of the coach, as he thinks Arniel is a scumbag.

Play

“Scott Arniel is a scumbag. I had the misfortune of being on the team for his first and only (time) coaching in the NHL in Columbus,” Commodore said to Leafs Nation on May 27. “I was actually excited when he got hired, I didn’t know him, never met him before. I was in the third year of my five-year deal in Columbus, I was the highest-paid defenseman in the organization, which is kind of (expletive) up looking back. It is what it is. He got hired, and I was excited because one of his assistant coaches was a North Dakota guy, I went to school in North Dakota, okay perfect this could be a good thing, we need something new.”

Massive mistake by the #Jets. Scott Arniel is a loser. He’s been a loser his entire career. Got a chance years ago..his arrogance ruined everything..he’s spent the last 14 years with his nose up assholes & his lips wrapped around balls. #Loser https://t.co/T9Ao1Wwc8L — Mike Commodore (@commie22) May 25, 2024

According to Commodore, Arniel was bitter about players making millions of dollars as he didn’t make that money during his NHL career. Commodore also said Arniel wouldn’t talk to him or other players, as it was his way and he didn’t need to explain his decisions.

“Anyways, he was so arrogant. Scott Arniel had a great hockey career in my opinion, he played like 700 games in the NHL, over 500 games in the minors, and played forever… In his opinion, he wasn’t paid for the type of career he had, but at the end of the day, that isn’t my fault. When he came to Columbus, it was his time to get even. Who is the No. 1 target, the guy that is 30 years old and is making just under $4 million bucks and I was (expletive). I fought to start the year and broke my thumb so I was out for six weeks, I will be the first to say, if I was playing like (expletive) I’d be the first one to say it,” Commodore said.

“I was fully aware that I am very easily replaceable. I got back from my broken thumb and I was playing some of the best hockey I’ve ever played 10 or 15 games into it, it was December and I remember stretching and he skates up to me, you are out tonight, get a skate in. I was so shocked, I was speechless. All I said was, ‘What?, I’m (expletive) scratched tonight…’ Never saw the ice again for six weeks, Arniel wouldn’t talk to me, wouldn’t meet with me… We had a meeting, a blowout and it didn’t go well and that was the end of my tenure in Columbus,” Commodore concluded.

Commodore ended up being placed on waivers and was bought out with two years left on his deal, which he thinks was in large part due to his feud with Arniel.

Commodore’s Feud With Mike Babcock

Arniel is not the only coach that Commodore had a feud with, as during his time with the Anaheim Ducks, Mike Babcock was his head coach.

Babcock and Commodore never saw eye-to-eye, and the defenseman said the coach screwed him over as he claimed Babcock refused to play him. It only got worse when Commodore signed with the Detroit Red Wings and Babcock was his coach once again.

While Commodore was a free agent, he claimed Babcock told him he would be an everyday defenseman and a key player on their roster. However, he was scratched for a month and a half to start the season and only got into the lineup once Detroit’s general manager forced Babcock to play Commodore.

Arniel’s Coaching History

Arniel will be getting a second chance as a head coach in the NHL as he takes over for Scott Bowness who retired following the conclusion of the 2023-24 NHL season.

OFFICIAL ✍️ Scott Arniel has been appointed as head coach of the Winnipeg Jets! pic.twitter.com/e1EnRQ1e9h — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) May 24, 2024

Arniel served as the interim coach for the Jets over the past two seasons due to Bowness stepping away for personal reasons. During his time as the interim coach, Arniel went 15-7-3.

With the Blue Jackets, Arniel went 45-60-18 and was fired midway through his second year on the job. He also coached in the AHL for five seasons going 218-136-42.