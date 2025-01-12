Jets Named Trade Destination For Mike Tomlin Amid Steelers Rumors

The New York Jets could explore the trade market to fill its vacancy at the head coach position.

Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated listed the Jets as a potential trade destination for Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

“[Omar] Khan should explore trading Tomlin. The Steelers need to replenish their roster and Tomlin might be the most attractive piece of the organization,” Verderame explained. “What about the New York Jets? Who better to turn around a listless franchise which hasn’t made the playoffs in 14 years, the longest active streak in North American sports.”

Questions about Tomlin’s future in Pittsburgh were brought up following the team’s 28-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the wildcard round of the NFL playoffs.

Weighing The Pros And Cons of a Potential Tomlin Jets-Steelers Deal

Tomlin has been the head coach for the Steelers for the last 18 seasons. During that run, he has accumulated a 183-107-2 coaching record.

For context, Tomlin has 112 more wins than the winningest coach in Jets history [Weeb Ewbank; 71 wins]. Tomlin has never had a losing season as a head coach in the National Football League.

The Jets have had one winning season over the last 14 years. They haven’t made the playoffs since the 2010 season.

There is a lot to like but there is also some reason for pause.

Tomlin and the Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since 2016. He is winless in his last five attempts.

In other words, the Steelers are currently stuck in purgatory. They haven’t been good enough to make any sort of run in the playoffs or compete for championships. However, they haven’t been bad enough to pick near the top of the draft which could help reverse their misfortunes.

Jets reporter Nick Faria from Athlon Sports explained on social media why he wouldn’t be willing to pull the trigger on a Tomlin Steelers trade.

“If I were running the team, I’d rather take the gamble on an unproven head coach in the hopes I can be a Super Bowl contender over someone like Tomlin where I know I am eventually capping myself to how good we can be,” Faria said.

One final tweet about the #Jets and Mike Tomlin, I promise. There will be fans who kill for this team to be 9-8 or 10-7 and get blown out in the playoffs every year. New York fans would pay an arm and a leg for just being in the dance right now. At the end of the day, though,… — Nick ‘Pancake’ Faria (@Nick_Faria1720) January 12, 2025

Tomlin signed a contract extension with the Steelers before the 2024 season. According to the Steelers’ team website, Tomlin is under contract through the 2027 season.

What Would The Trade Compensation be to Acquire Tomlin?

Verderame said in his article for SI that the Steelers could “likely get a haul” if they traded Tomlin.

He cited past examples in NFL history when NFL coaches have been dealt away.

The most recent example occurred in 2023 between the Denver Broncos and the New Orleans Saints. Sean Payton and a 2024 third-rounder were sent to Denver in exchange for a 2023 first-rounder and a 2024 second-rounder.

If you look back even deeper Jon Gruden was involved in a blockbuster historic coaching trade between the [then Oakland Raiders] Las Vegas Raiders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gruden was sent to the Bucs in exchange for a 2002 first-rounder, a 2002 second-rounder, a 2003 first-rounder, a 2004 second-round draft choice – and $8 million as a sweetener.

The Jets traded the rights of Bill Belichick to the New England Patriots in a big deal in 2000. New England received Belichick, a 2001 fifth-rounder, and a 2001 seventh-rounder, and the Jets got back a 2000 first-round draft choice, a 2000 fourth-rounder, and a 2000 seventh-rounder.

A few years before that the Jets and Patriots worked out another deal.

The Jets landed Bill Parcells and the Patriots got an absolute haul. Gang Green had to send over a 1999 first-rounder, a 1998 second-rounder, a 1997 third-rounder, a 1997 fourth-rounder, and a $300,000 “charitable donation.”

Coaching trades are rare in the NFL, but when they happen, they usually include some big-time draft capital.

I asked my 18,000+ X previously Twitter followers, who are mostly Jets fans, if they’d be interested in a Tomlin trade this offseason. The majority of them said yes.

Hey #Jets fans are you interested in a trade this offseason to acquire #Steelers HC Mike Tomlin? #HereWeGo #JetUp — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 12, 2025

