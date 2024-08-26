Jets Pushed to Add Familiar Face at Quarterback: ‘Great QB3’

On Sunday, August 25 the Miami Dolphins released veteran quarterback Mike White.

Adam Schefter of ESPN was the first to share the news on social media.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said White, “would make a great QB3.”

Jets Personalities Rally on Social Media to Try to Bring White Back to NY

Scott Mason of “Play Like A Jet” said on X previously Twitter, “If Mike White doesn’t wind up on an active roster, I’d like to see him on Jets practice squad. [Andrew] Peasley & [Adrian] Martinez aren’t going to be anything. They’re both pushing 25 & severely limited passers. White at least gives Jets a real option for a game or 2 in an emergency situation.”

Jets fan, Justin Gray, said he’d “sign back Mike White as the QB3 IWBH… wouldn’t hurt.”

The top two quarterbacks on the Jets’ depth chart are secure. Aaron Rodgers is the top guy and Tyrod Taylor is the premium insurance policy.

However, who QB3 will be in 2024 is very much up for debate. New York let two relatively unproven players battle it out this preseason with Peasley and Martinez, but neither seized the job.

Rosenblatt didn’t have either player making the squad in his 53-man roster prediction on Sunday, August 25.

Last season the Jets were forced to trot out four different quarterbacks due to an array of injuries and ineffective play. The green and white want to make sure they don’t go through that disaster again in 2024.

White Would Be an Excellent Depth Option for the Jets

There was a brief moment in time when Jets fans thought White could be their future franchise quarterback.

The overall numbers weren’t great. White had more interceptions (12) than touchdown passes (8) in his eight games with the Jets.

However, his debut is up there with some of the best in NFL history.

White, 29, in his first start with the Jets, finished the day completing 37-of-45 passes for 405 passing yards. He had three touchdown passes and had a 107.9 quarterback rating, per ESPN. On top of his individual performance, the Jets beat the Cincinnati Bengals 34-31 in a thriller.

For his sterling performance, White appeared at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Or at least the jersey he wore and the game ball did.

Rich Cimini of ESPN revealed that White, “set a record for most completions (37) by a quarterback in his first start. He also joined former Carolina Panthers star Cam Newton (422) as the only players since 1950 to reach the 400-yard mark in their starting debut.”

The coaching staff loved him and when he was with the Jets he served as a QB1 and at times a QB2. However in this new world in 2024 he could serve as a QB3.

There is familiarity with the team and it would provide just another level of insurance for a team that has been ravaged by injuries over the years.

White will likely explore his options because he was battling for the QB2 job in Miami. If he could land a QB2 job anywhere else that would be better than the QB3 job in New York. However, if he fails to find that, a reunion with the Jets could make a lot of sense.