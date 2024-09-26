Jets Dodge Bullet on Major Injury Ahead of Broncos Game

That was close.

New York Jets offensive tackle Morgan Moses got hurt during the Week 3 home game versus the New England Patriots. The initial return timeline from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport was two to four weeks with “an MCL sprain and a bone bruise.” That timeline threatened the possibility of the team utilizing injured reserve.

However, head coach Robert Saleh came out on Wednesday, September 25, and confirmed that isn’t an option.

“Morgan, he’s going to [miss] a couple of games but obviously not enough to put him on IR,” Saleh told the media. When asked to confirm if it was an MCL injury, Saleh just said, “he’s dealing with a knee.”

Leaves the Door Open for a Quicker Moses Return to the Jets

If the Jets had placed Moses on IR, he would have had to miss at least four games.

Saleh said it wasn’t serious enough to put him on IR which means he isn’t going to miss four games. However, he did admit that it is going to be a “couple of games.”

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, a couple is considered “two.”

Here are the Jets’ next four games on the 2024 schedule.

Week 4: versus Denver Broncos

Week 5: versus Minnesota Vikings [in London]

Week 6: versus Buffalo Bills [Monday Night Football]

Week 7: at Pittsburgh Steelers [Sunday Night Football]

The possible return timeline makes sense. Denver game is too close to the injury and the following week is an international trip.

According to Google Flights, from Newark, New Jersey to London, United Kingdom is over a seven-hour flight.

Following that game, the Jets have an eight-day period of time between the Vikings game and the home game against the Bills in prime time. That appears to be the date to circle for a potential Moses return to the football field.

Aaron Rodgers Shares Historic Olu Fashanu-Jets Comparison

That means Olu Fashanu, the No. 11 overall pick in the first round of April’s draft, will be getting the first start of his NFL career on Sunday, September 29.

“I don’t like to do a lot of comparisons but I will in this case. From the beginning, I felt like he [Fashanu] reminded me of D’Brickashaw [Ferguson]. Personality-wise and then just the consistency. I obviously didn’t play with Brick but I know people that did and I watched him from afar. It always felt like he was just so consistent week in and week out. Like he wasn’t getting beat a lot, he was in the right place, he was good in the run game, he was good in pass blocking, and it has never been too big for Olu,” Jets starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers explained to the media on Wednesday, September 25. “I feel like he has been consistent every day. If he makes a mistake, he doesn’t make a repeat mistake. His attitude, he’s very quiet, he just kind of goes about his business. So I think he is in a good spot. Obviously he has played a lot of left tackle but he has played right tackle for us in training camp, on the look team through the first three weeks, so I’m very confident in Olu.”

In college, Fashanu exclusively played left tackle, but with the Jets, he will be popping the cherry on the other side. As Rodgers noted, Fashanu has gotten some cross-training at right tackle just in case a rainy day ever hit. Well, that rainy day is here.

Saleh shared an eyebrow-raising statement later in his presser about the team’s decision-making with the No. 11 overall pick.

“Outside the building obviously there was a lot of that noise [about the team taking a tight end or a wide receiver in the first round], but I think that between Joe [Douglas], his staff, and us… it was going to be an O-Lineman. When Olu fell, it was a very easy decision,” Saleh said.

We argued for months on social media about the possibility of the team taking a tight end or a wide receiver in the first round. According to Saleh, it was always going to be an offensive lineman.