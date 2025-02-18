Jets Expected to Lose $15 Million Starter in Free Agency: Insider

The New York Jets are expected to lose a key cog on its starting offensive line.

NFL Insider Connor Hughes of SNY shared in an article that veteran offensive tackle Morgan Moses “isn’t expected to return.”

Hughes did not provide a reason for the expected parting of ways.

Moses just finished the last year of the $15 million contract he originally signed with the Baltimore Ravens. The former Virginia product is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

This Decision Makes Zero Sense by the Jets

Moses, 33, entered the NFL in 2014 as the No. 66 overall pick in the third round of the NFL draft. Across his 11-year journey in the NFL, Moses has appeared in 166 games and has made 158 starts.

30 of those 158 starts came with the Jets in two separate stints with the team. The green and white re-acquired Moses in a trade with the Ravens this past offseason. Moses earned the starting right tackle job in camp and held down the fort when healthy.

For the majority of Moses’ professional career, he was an NFL ironman. From 2015 through 2022, Moses didn’t miss a game. That was a streak of 134 consecutive games.

However, Moses has battled the injury bug the last couple of years as he has gotten older. Over the last two seasons, he has missed six games and has been limited to just 84% of the offensive snaps.

This past season Moses earned the “Dennis Byrd/Most Inspirational” award for his toughness and fighting through injuries all season.

Moses dealt with “a Grade 2 MCL tear, a meniscus issue, and a small fracture in his knee” this season according to Jets reporter Nick Faria of Athlon Sports. Despite those very serious injuries, Moses only missed three games.

This isn’t the first time Moses has battled through injuries.

During his final season with the Ravens in 2023, Moses tore his pec in Week 4. He could have had surgery – ending his season – however, he decided to play through it.

#Jets OT Morgan Moses told a wild story to @eallenjets about his torn pec from last year & playing through it: 😳 ‘We were playing Cleveland [in Week 4], I’m blocking @MylesGarrettt & the first thing I was like no lie I was like I’m having a heart attack. Bro I’m having a heart… pic.twitter.com/QGrsjAzMoL — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 3, 2024

Moses Wants to Return to the Jets and They Should Want Him Back

The veteran offensive tackle never wanted to leave the Jets in 2022, but the feeling wasn’t mutual. When Moses returned this past offseason via trade, he claimed he had “unfinished business” to attend to.

“When I left, I felt like I had so much unfinished business here. I didn’t get to really do what I set out for myself to do,” Moses told Jets team reporter Caroline Hendershot back in March of 2024. “The one thing that I’ve always missed is running out that tunnel and hearing that Jets chant and seeing the diehard fans that come out there every day and give it all and all they want to do is have the opportunity to win. I just to be able to give that to them.”

The Jets have four of their five offensive line starters under contract. Moses is the only player who could leave the team this offseason. Continuity is important for an offensive line and the Jets have a chance to return all five starters.

According to Pro Football Focus, Moses is expected to command a two-year $10 million contract on the open market with $6 million of that guaranteed. That $5 million annual salary would rank No. 22 among the highest-paid right tackles in the NFL, per Over The Cap.

“Moses remained a model of consistency in his 11th NFL season, missing just two weeks with a knee injury and logging at least 14 starts for the 10th consecutive season — every year since his sophomore campaign when he became a starter. That said, Moses has now played less than 70% of snaps in consecutive seasons after eight straight above 90%. Moses offers a high floor as a pass protector, which is what keeps veteran tackles around in this league for a long time,” PFF wrote.

Moses wants to return, the Jets have a void at right tackle, and he won’t command much moolah. A reunion makes perfect sense for the short term on both sides. This is something the Jets need to figure out.