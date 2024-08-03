Jets Receive Massive Injury News on O-Line in Middle of Camp

The boys are back in town.

For the first time this offseason the entire New York Jets starting five on the offensive line practiced together in team drills on Friday, August 2.

Morgan Moses was the last one the Jets were waiting for. The veteran suffered a torn pec last season when he was on the Baltimore Ravens and chose to play through it.

2023 was the first year that he had missed a game since his rookie year back in 2014. From 2015 through 2022, Moses had appeared in 130 straight games. The modern-day NFL ironman appeared in 14 games this past season and operated in a rotational role appearing in 84% of the offensive snaps.

That was the lowest participation for Moses in a season since his rookie campaign in 2014. From 2015 through 2022, Moses was involved in between 91% and 98% of the offensive snaps.

Moses Shares His Thoughts on Returning to the Jets and Getting Back on the Field

“Fantastic man. I’m never one just to sit on the side and work through things, but it’s all about timing. Being able to go out there today, run around with the guys, and you feel like you’re 10 years old again. I’m playing football, it just felt fantastic,” Moses told the media on being back in team drills.

Moses, 33, is now in the midst of his second stint with the team. The former Virginia product originally joined the Jets in July of 2021 after being released by the Washington Commanders.

He appeared in all 17 games of that season and made 16 starts. The only reason he didn’t start all 17 is because the Jets decided to start Mekhi Becton and George Fant that season at offensive tackle. However, after a devastating season-ending injury to Becton in that first game versus the Carolina Panthers, Moses was thrust into the lineup.

At the end of the year, Moses became an unrestricted free agent. Moses wanted to return to the team, but the feelings weren’t mutual and he ended up with the Ravens. He signed a three-year deal for $15 million in free agency.

Fast forward to this offseason, the Jets re-acquired Moses in a trade with Baltimore. Moses is in the last year of that contract and he is set to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

A Monster Difference From 2023 to 2024 for the Jets

Last offseason the Jets didn’t even know who their starting five on the offensive line was going to be in the middle of training camp let alone get time to practice together.

However this offseason the Jets not only knew who their group would be but they practiced together a full month and a week ahead of the season opener.

“It’s always beneficial to have them out there at the same time, the league is chaotic,” head coach Robert Saleh said via Jack Bell from the Jets. “The odds of us playing the same five all season are slim and none. So it’s good for them to work with one another and different combinations, but as long as we maintain our communication. To get our Week 1 group out there as quick as possible so they can jell would definitely be beneficial.” He added: “He’s an elite human, his locker room presence, the way he prepares. … He’s very conscientious of his body and he is not afraid to bring young with him.”

They won’t always get the opportunity to practice together. Rich Cimini of ESPN explained on Instagram that three of the starters are on a pitch count to manage their health. That list includes Tyron Smith, Alijah Vera-Tucker, and the aforementioned Moses.

Practicing together in team drills was a huge item to check off of the proverbial bucket list for the Jets this offseason. However, the group had been getting mental and communication reps throughout the offseason with walkthroughs.

Now the Jets just have to stay healthy and keep building that chemistry as they work their way toward the Week 1 opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football on September 9.