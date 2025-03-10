Patriots Steal Away Jets Captain in Free Agency on $24 Million Deal

Hi, Subscriber

The New England Patriots added insult to injury for the New York Jets.

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo shared on social media that the Pats stole away offensive tackle Morgan Moses from the Jets on a three-year deal for $24 million in free agency.

The Jets wanted Moses back, but the market was too strong on the open market. Not only do they now have a gaping hole at right tackle, but their team leader went to a bitter rival.

Jets Have a Void to Fill With Limited Options Available

The green and white return four of their five starters on the offensive line. Olu Fashanu at left tackle, John Simpson at left guard, Joe Tippmann at center, and Alijah Vera-Tucker at right guard.

Gang Green had a chance to return all five with Moses, but it didn’t come to fruition. Even if the Jets had re-signed Moses, they still needed more depth in the trenches.

However finding a straight up replacement will be easier said than done.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini said there are “slim pickings” in free agency. Another option for the team would be attacking the right tackle need in the draft. Cimini said the No. 7 overall pick in the first round could be in play.

Moses Bolts to Patriots After Multiple Stints With the Jets

The former Virginia product was with the Jets in two separate stints.

Moses, 34, was with the team in 2021. Then he returned to the squad after a trade with the Baltimore Ravens last offseason. During those stints, Moses appeared in 31 games and made 30 starts.

Moses had been an NFL ironman from 2015 through 2022 – not missing a single start. However over the last two years age has started to catch up with Moses. He missed six total games and battled through some very serious injuries.

Moses deserves credit for his toughness and playing through injuries that others wouldn’t. Lesser players would have missed even more games than Moses did. However father time is undefeated and giving a 34-year-old tackle a three year deal was a risky proposition and one the Jets weren’t willing to match.

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

