Jets Cut Preseason Star After Breakout Giants Performance

A New York Jets fan favorite is hitting the road, at least for now.

Connor Long of Jets X-Factor revealed that the team is waiving defender Nate Lynn. Lynn is subject to the waiver wire system. If he clears waivers, Long revealed that there is “mutual interest in a practice squad reunion.”

“In two preseason games with the Jets, Lynn posted a team-high six pressures, three sacks and an 86.5 PFF grade, seventh among 173 EDGE defenders with 30-plus snaps,” Long posted.

There is mutual interest in a practice-squad reunion with Nate Lynn if he clears waivers, a source tells me.In two preseason games with the #Jets, Lynn posted a team-high six pressures, three sacks and an 86.5 PFF grade, seventh among 173 EDGE defenders with 30-plus snaps. https://t.co/aC2jGpNoGR— Connor Long (@connor_long15) August 30, 2026

It was simply a case of too little, too late. Lynn didn’t join the Jets until August 18. He did everything he possibly could to make the roster, but he ran out of time. Had Lynn joined the team months before, perhaps this could have been a different result.

Another Fan-Favorite Bites the Dust

Head coach Aaron Glenn called this the worst part of the job. The Jets started the week with 91 players; by 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 30, they will be down to 53 players.

During this process, plenty of players will lose their jobs. Some have played their final snaps of professional football, while others will see their dreams stay alive.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter revealed that the Jets have waived defensive back Jordan Clark.

“[The] plan is to sign him to [the] practice squad if he goes unclaimed on waivers,” Schefter explained. Jordan is the son of former ESPN NFL analyst and longtime NFL veteran Ryan Clark.

Clark had a good summer for the Jets, but it was always going to be difficult for him to make the 53-man roster. It’s simply a numbers game.

The Jets have two slot defenders already on the team in rookie D’Angelo Ponds and Jarvis Brownlee Jr. Keeping a third nickel defender was a luxury the Jets couldn’t afford.

A Surprise Cut After a Trade

“The Jets have released guard Xavier Newman,” NFL Insider Connor Hughes of SNY shared on social media.

The Jets made this move following their trade with the Las Vegas Raiders to bolster the interior offensive line depth chart. Newman had been the Jets’ top backup at the center position.

Bluntly, he struggled mightily throughout the course of the offseason. Newman’s errant snaps caused a variety of issues in both practices and during the preseason games.

Now the Jets are simply moving on after they found an upgrade on the trade market.

The Jets have struck a trade with the Raiders for center Jordan Meredith. “He has started 19 games over the last two seasons,” NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shared.

In this deal, the Jets shipped off a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Raiders in exchange for Meredith and a 2029 seventh-rounder.

Meredith’s versatility was an attractive quality for the green and white. He has gotten snaps at each of the interior offensive line positions at the NFL level:

Left guard (492 snaps)

Center (539 snaps)

Right guard (352 snaps)

The Jets’ starting group is set, but this will add some much needed depth just in case of injury.