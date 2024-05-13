Jets Have ‘Legitimate Concerns’ About Assistant Coach: Report

The New York Jets have had a pretty optimistic offseason, but a recent report suggests that offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett’s job could be in long-term jeopardy.

During a recent mailbag, SNY’s Connor Hughes was asked about how the team’s opinion of Hackett. Not only did he share that there are concerns about Hackett, but also revealed that the team looked into hiring someone above in on the coaching staff.

“The Jets made legitimate attempts this offseason to hire someone who would, essentially, replace Hackett,” Hughes wrote. “Not as a new offensive coordinator, but a title above who would run the show. The Jets had enough things they needed to address this offseason without replacing areas they’re content with. That pursuit tells me, internally, there are legitimate concerns with Hackett’s ability to successfully run things.”

Hackett was hired as the offensive coordinator prior to the 2023 season. Despite being a close friend of Aaron Rodgers, it appears that Hackett is already on the hot seat just one year into his tenure.

Nathaniel Hackett’s Recent Coaching Struggles

Things were looking up for Hackett just a few years ago. Now, he’s at risk of losing his second job in three seasons if things go poorly in 2024.

Hackett had bounced around the league as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach over the last decade. His stops included the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars before landing in Green Bay.

The Packers thrived with the arrival of Matt LaFleur as head coach and Hackett as offensive coordinator. They played a key part in Aaron Rodgers winning back-to-back MVPs with one of the highest-scoring offenses in the NFL.

After three successful seasons in Green Bay, Hackett got his first head coaching job with the Denver Broncos in 2022. However, things couldn’t have gone worse for him. He went just 4-11 as head coach, and couldn’t even make it through his first season before being fired.

Hackett was picked up by the Jets prior to trading for Rodgers. The two reunited in New York this past season, but a torn Achilles for Rodgers kept the two from seeing what they could do together in 2023.

Now, the two will have an opportunity to run it back in 2024. Still, if things don’t go well, Hackett could be the first coach to be on the hot seat.

Aaron Rodgers Injury Update

Rodgers only made it a few snaps into the 2023 season before his devastating injury. Fortunately for Jets fans, things are trending in the right direction for the start of 2024.

Head coach Robert Saleh revealed that Rodgers would have no restrictions at practice heading into OTAs. While quarterbacks are protected during practice, that update implies that the future Hall of Fame quarterback will be fully ready to play by the start of training camp.

The Jets hyped up their fans with a video of Rodgers throwing to tight end Tyler Conklin during offseason workouts.

While it looks like Rodgers will be ready to go for 2024, it’s unclear how much longer he’ll be able to play. He’s 40 years old and will turn 41 in December of this season, and only a handful of NFL quarterbacks have played into their 40s.

Still, Jets fans are excited to see what Rodgers can do after being unable to see him in 2023.