Jets Joint Practice With Giants Gets Canceled: Report

A tradition unlike any other has been canceled.

The New York Jets will not be holding any joint practices with their cross-town rival, the New York Giants, this summer.

Paul Schwartz of the New York Post was the first to confirm the news on social media.

“The Giants will have a joint practice with the Dolphins leading into the August 22 preseason game in Miami Gardens. That will be the only joint practice in John Harbaugh’s first summer with the Giants. No joint practice this year with the Jets,” Schwartz explained.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan initially reported that the Jets and Giants’ joint practice was, in fact, happening this year, which created some confusion due to the conflicting reports.

However, he later updated his report saying, “The Giants-Jets practice is no more. Not this year.”

Some Colorful History Between These Teams

There is an interesting rivalry between the Jets and the Giants. They play in opposing conferences and opposing divisions, with the Jets in the AFC and the Giants in the NFC. Gang Green is in the AFC East, and Big Blue is in the NFC East.

Due to the rotating NFL schedule, the Jets and Giants only play once every four years in the regular season.

Normally, those circumstances wouldn’t equate to a rivalry. However, there is a big brother vs. little brother dynamic. These two teams play in the same town and in the same stadium.

The Giants are considered one of the most iconic franchises in the league. They have four Super Bowl championships, including beating the New England Patriots and Tom Brady twice.

The Jets are considered one of the most snakebitten franchises in the NFL. Sure, they have a Super Bowl win, but that was over 57 years ago.

Considering that history, when the Jets and Giants have faced off against each other in joint practices, it has led to some interesting moments.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini documented some of the brawls that broke out between these teams in the summer of 2005. Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic also wrote about some of the checkered history between these teams in some of its previous joint practice sessions.

Joint Practices Not Happening Doesn’t Make Sense

Have things gotten testy between these two teams historically? Sure, sometimes, but the 2026 versions of these teams aren’t responsible for something that happened 20 years ago.

This should be the easiest joint practice agreement in history.

“The Jets will wrap their summer schedule against the Giants for the fourth time in the last five years. The Green & White hold a 29-26-1 edge in the preseason rivalry, which has been played every season except the 2020 COVID summer since the teams first met for their fateful first time, at Yale Bowl in New Haven, CT, in 1969,” Jets senior contributor Randy Lange wrote.

The Giants and Jets practice facilities are less than an hour’s drive from each other. They have played each other basically every preseason for over 50 years, including this year’s scheduled matchup.

Joint practices together make too much sense not to happen, but for some reason, it isn’t this year.