New York Jets Announce Breece Hall Injury Update Ahead of Dolphins Game

The New York Jets are coming off a hard-fought 26-19 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 6, dropping to 2-4 on the season.

On Sunday, they’ll face another AFC East opponent when they host the winless Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium.

Ahead of the weekend, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn provided several injury updates on key players, including star running back Breece Hall.

Jets Announce Injury Update on Hall

Hall has missed the last two weeks after suffering a quadriceps injury in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions. Now, he’s nearing a return.

Hall returned to the practice field Thursday on a limited basis and will officially enter the weekend with a questionable tag, according to Glenn.

This is a positive development after Hall missed practice in recent weeks. The Jets can wait until Sunday to make a final decision on whether he’ll suit up.

“He had a practice yesterday, he’ll be practicing today. And we’ll take it all the way to Sunday and see how he feels,” Glenn said, via SNY Jets.

AD Mitchell is a full go and will play on Sunday Breece Hall will practice again today and the Jets will “take it all the way to Sunday to see how he feels” https://t.co/fU5qQaTFc0 — SNY Jets (@snyjets) October 23, 2026

Hall Will Retain Starting Role

With Hall sidelined, Braelon Allen has stepped into the starting role at running back and played very well.

He’s coming off an outing against the Patriots in which he rushed 17 times for 78 yards and caught two passes for 26 yards. The week before, against the Cleveland Browns, he carried the ball 24 times for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Against two solid defenses, Allen has found ways to produce and will remain a focal point of the offense. However, Glenn made it clear earlier this week that Hall remains the Jets’ starter. When Hall returns, he’ll reclaim the lead role, which will likely reduce Allen’s workload.

“Breece is our starter, he’s always been our starter, but Braelon is going to get touches,” Glenn said earlier this week.