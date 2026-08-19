New York Jets Announce Signing of 23-Year-Old WR Before Steelers Game

The New York Jets are approaching their second preseason game as they travel to Pittsburgh for a Friday night matchup with the Steelers.

Ahead of the action, the Jets announced some notable roster moves Wednesday morning.

Jets Sign Wide Receiver

As part of some roster shuffling, New York reportedly signed wide receiver Junior Bergen to a contract while waiving WR DT Sheffield with an injury designation in a corresponding move to make room for Bergen.

We’ve signed WR Junior Bergen and waived/injured WR DT Sheffield — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 19, 2026

The San Francisco 49ers drafted Bergen in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Montana.

He didn’t make San Francisco’s 53-man roster last season and ultimately spent the entire year on the practice squad. The 49ers decided to waive him on Aug. 12 after signing cornerback Eli Apple, defensive tackle Xavier Thomas, and running back Zamir White to the roster.

Bergen’s Collegiate Career

During his time at Montana, Bergen left his mark.

From 2021-24, he accumulated 4,468 all-purpose yards and set multiple records as a return specialist.

He finished his career with 145 receptions for 1,777 yards and 13 touchdowns while adding 139 carries for 577 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Bergen also returned eight punts for touchdowns during his college career, tying the FCS record. He averaged 16.71 yards per punt return, which stands as the most in school history.

Jets WR Room

It won’t be easy for Bergen to come in and make the 53-man roster, but an impact on special teams could give him a path to standing out.

The Jets currently have Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, Isaiah Williams and rookie Omar Cooper atop their wide receiver depth chart. Tim Patrick and Arian Smith currently sit at No. 5 and No. 6, and it’s unlikely the Jets carry more than six or seven wide receivers on their initial roster.