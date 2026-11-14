New York Jets First-Round Pick Hit With NFL Punishment Before Bills Game

The New York Jets have lost four games in a row and are coming off a 35-13 blowout defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend.

And the Jets won’t get any easier competition on Sunday when they host the AFC-leading Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

The Jets enter the contest with a 2-7 record and are pretty much playing for their season. Each additional loss digs the hole deeper as they try to climb out under head coach Aaron Glenn in his second season at the helm.

Jets First-Round Pick Hit With NFL Punishment

Ahead of Sunday’s contest, the NFL officially announced its fines from Week 9, and only one Jets player appeared on the list of players fined across the teams that were in action.

That punishment went to 2025 first-round pick and star offensive tackle Armand Membou. In the fourth quarter against Kansas City, with just over seven minutes remaining, Membou removed his helmet and spiked it on the ground out of frustration.

Under league rules, the action falls under the unsportsmanlike conduct category, and the NFL fined him $14,926 ahead of Sunday’s game.

Via ESPN’s Rich Cimini: “Jets RT Armand Membou was fined $14,926 for unsportsmanlike conduct — removal of helmet. It’s the same helmet that he spiked, resulting in a penalty in last week’s blowout loss to the Chiefs.”

Jets RT Armand Membou was fined $14,926 for unsportsmanlike conduct — removal of helmet. It’s the same helmet that he spiked, resulting in a penalty in last week’s blowout loss to the Chiefs. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 14, 2026

Membou’s NFL Career With Jets

Drafted seventh overall last year, Membou and the Jets’ offensive line as a whole have been two of the few bright spots on the roster.

He started all 17 games at right tackle during his rookie season and will make his 10th start this year on Sunday. He has played every game of his young NFL career.

So far this season, his production has dipped slightly from his rookie year, but he continues to give New York a formidable and consistent option at right tackle. The Jets have invested heavily in building their offensive line, and Membou should remain a key part of that unit for years to come.