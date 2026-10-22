New York Jets Get Breece Hall Injury Update Ahead of Dolphins Game

The New York Jets are 2-4 entering Sunday’s Week 7 contest against AFC East rival Miami Dolphins.

Ahead of the matchup, the Jets are dealing with several injuries, and the most notable is running back Breece Hall. He has been sidelined with a quadriceps/groin injury since Week 3, when he left the team’s matchup against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter.

Hall did not practice Wednesday as he inches closer to a return. However, the Jets received some good news during Thursday’s practice.

Jets Receive Good News on Hall

Hall appeared on the practice field wearing his helmet and stretched with the team, which is an encouraging sign for his progress.

New York Post Jets beat reporter Brian Costello reported that Hall eventually headed to the rehab area as reporters left practice, indicating he likely wouldn’t participate in team drills. Still, his appearance on the field marks a step in the right direction.

“Breece Hall is moving well at practice. I’d be optimistic about him playing. We’ll know more tomorrow,” Costello posted on X.

Costello later added, “Breece did head to the rehab area as we left practice. My guess is no team drills for him today. He’ll be listed as limited on the practice report.”

Breece Hall is out on the practice field with the Jets https://t.co/ou2TmTsHet — SNY Jets (@snyjets) October 22, 2026

Hall Will Reclaim Starting Job

With Hall sidelined, Braelon Allen has stepped into the Jets’ starting running back role and has been productive as the primary back.

Allen had 17 carries for 78 yards and two receptions for 26 yards last week against the New England Patriots. The week before, he logged 24 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown.

However, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn made it clear that Hall will reclaim the starting job when he returns, though Allen will remain a focal point of the offense.

“Breece is our starter, he’s always been our starter, but Braelon is going to get touches,” Glenn said earlier this week.