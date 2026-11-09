New York Jets Make Decision After Receiving Trade Inquiries for Geno Smith: Report

The New York Jets dropped to 2-7 on the season Sunday with a dismal 35-12 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, marking their fourth consecutive defeat.

With the trade deadline set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, the question is whether New York will become a seller or simply stand pat with its current roster.

Right now, all signs point to the Jets avoiding any major moves, especially as reports continue to emerge.

Jets Receiving Trade Interest for Geno Smith

Much of the trade interest surrounding the Jets has centered on running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Garrett Wilson. However, they’ve also received calls about veteran quarterback Geno Smith, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero reported Monday that teams have contacted the Jets to ask what it would take to acquire Smith. However, New York has ultimately rejected the idea of moving the veteran QB.

Pelissero: Jets have received and rejected trade inquires on Geno Smith. https://t.co/8eq8egPPp2 — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 9, 2026

Smith’s 2026 Season With Jets

Why the Jets wouldn’t entertain moving Smith is somewhat odd, but among all the problems the team has, Smith isn’t one of the main ones.

For the most part, outside of some late-game mistakes, Smith has actually put together a solid 2026 campaign so far.

The two-time Pro Bowler is in his 13th NFL season, and following Sunday’s game, he’s completing 67.5% of his passes for 2,078 yards, 12 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He’s also rushed 24 times for 54 yards.

Of New York’s seven losses, six have come in one-score games. While it’s a results-driven business, the Jets clearly believe they’re closer to competing than their record suggests.

Their unwillingness to make moves or sell off talent could indicate that they still believe in this roster, not just for the remainder of this season, which might be a wash at this point, but also for 2027 and beyond.