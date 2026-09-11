New York Jets Officially Rule Out 2 Players Ahead of Titans Game

The New York Jets are set to open their season this weekend when they travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans.

There are several major storylines entering the contest for the Jets as they face off against their former head coach, Robert Saleh, who the Titans hired this offseason.

New York has Aaron Glenn entering Year 2 at the helm, veteran QB Geno Smith making his return to the organization after the Jets drafted him back in 2013, and then simply getting to finally see all the young talent and additions they made this offseason on display in a real, meaningful game.

Jets Rule Out 2 Players

On Friday, Glenn spoke to the media and gave some injury updates, officially ruling out two players.

Veteran wide receiver Tim Patrick, who signed a one-year deal with the Jets this offseason, will miss the game with a groin injury. Pass rusher Joseph Ossai, whom they also signed this summer, will miss Week 1 as he continues to recover from a ruptured plantar fascia that he suffered in the preseason finale. Ossai remains listed as week-to-week.

“Two guys that will be out that’ll be Joseph Ossai and Tim Patrick,” Glenn said. “Joseph Ossai is getting better and better. Again I say week-to-week, I’m looking for him to see how he’s going to operate in practice next week and hopefully he’ll be able to do that.”

Coach Glenn with an injury update ahead of #NYJvsTEN

🟢 OUT: Joseph Ossai, Tim Patrick

⚪️ DOUBTFUL: D’Angelo Ponds, Kene Nwangwu pic.twitter.com/yHKK3LFBqU — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 11, 2026

Jets Label 2 Players as Doubtful

Glenn also revealed that rookie cornerback D’Angelo Ponds and running back/kick returner Kene Nwangwu are doubtful, giving the Jets two more players who could sit out this week after the team ruled out Ossai and Patrick.

“Two other guys that are doubtful. Kene had a back yesterday, we’ll see how he’s gonna operate today in practice, and also Ponds. Ponds, I love where he’s at when it comes to his physical, but man, just the part of him not getting as much reps as he can, he’ll be doubtful when it comes to that,” Glenn also noted.