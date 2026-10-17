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New York Jets Receive Bad News Before Pivotal Patriots Matchup

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Cleveland Browns v New York Jets
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 11: Head coach Aaron Glenn of the New York Jets looks on prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on October 11, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Jets enter Sunday with a 2-3 record and will play their first divisional matchup of the season against the 3-2 New England Patriots in Foxborough.

New England has won two impressive games in a row, while the Jets are also coming off a gritty 17-12 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

However, the Jets were already underdogs heading into Sunday, and the latest news that emerged Saturday morning makes things even more challenging.

Patriots Could Welcome Back Star WR A.J. Brown

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Patriots star wide receiver A.J. Brown will likely come off injured reserve and return Sunday. Brown has been on IR with an ankle injury since leaving New England’s Week 1 game.

“The #Patriots will likely activate WR AJ Brown off Injured Reserve to play against the #Jets on Sunday, sources say,” Rapoport reported. “Brown returned to practice this week after a stint on IR with a high-ankle sprain and now an anticipated return to the field.”

Looking at the Jets

New York has remained competitive in pretty much every game this season, largely because its defense has kept opponents contained.

The Jets have held four of their five opponents to 23 points or fewer. The only team to score more was the Detroit Lions, who beat New York 31-24 in what was the Jets’ best offensive performance of the season.

To keep up with New England, though, New York will need more production from its offense.

The Jets rank 25th in total yards, 23rd in passing yards and 22nd in rushing yards. They also average 18.6 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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New York Jets Receive Bad News Before Pivotal Patriots Matchup

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