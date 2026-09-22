New York Jets Release 27-Year-Old QB From Organization Before Lions Game

The New York Jets enter Week 3 of the NFL season holding a 1-1 record after squandering a two-touchdown second-half lead against the Green Bay Packers over the weekend and ultimately losing in overtime.

Now, they’ve shifted their focus to another NFC North opponent as they gear up to travel to Detroit later this week for a showdown against the Lions (1-1).

On Tuesday, however, the Jets made some notable roster moves at the quarterback position that stood out.

Jets Release Bailey Zappe

According to Tom Pelissero of Netflix Sports, New York has officially released 27-year-old quarterback Bailey Zappe from the organization after he spent time on the practice squad as the third quarterback behind veteran starter Geno Smith and second-string rookie Cade Klubnik.

In a corresponding move, the Jets signed Will Levis to the practice squad. The Tennessee Titans drafted Levis in the second round in 2023, and he made 21 starts during his time with the team.

Former Titans QB Will Levis is signing with the Jets practice squad, sources tell @ringer @netflixsports. Levis started 21 games for Tennessee before missing last season with a shoulder injury. He takes the place of Bailey Zappe, who’s being released. pic.twitter.com/XqmkRIJIdn — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 22, 2026

Zappe’s NFL Career

After the New England Patriots drafted Zappe in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, he saw early action as a backup to Mac Jones.

He started two games as a rookie in 2022 while appearing in four, then started six games in his second season while appearing in 10 for New England. He ultimately left the Patriots in 2024 and briefly joined the Cleveland Browns before spending a short stint with the Kansas City Chiefs and eventually joining the Jets.

Across his young career, he’s 4-5 as a starter while completing 62.1% of his passes for 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He’ll now hit the open market, with several teams potentially looking to add a quarterback to their roster after the injuries that occurred across Week 2.