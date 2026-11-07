New York Jets Rule Out 3 Players Less Than 24 Hours Before Chiefs Game

The New York Jets are 2-6 entering Week 9 of the NFL season, and on Sunday they’ll face a tall task as they try to end their three-game losing streak against the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) at Arrowhead Stadium.

Roughly 24 hours before kickoff, the Jets released their final injury report and officially ruled out three more players, joining wide receiver Garrett Wilson and linebacker Trevin Wallace on the list.

Jets Officially Rule Out 3 More Players vs. Chiefs

The Jets entered the weekend with three defensive players listed as questionable, but all three will miss Sunday’s game.

EDGE rusher Joseph Ossai will miss Sunday’s game with an ankle injury after logging limited practices all week. The Jets also ruled out cornerback Nashon Wright and safety VJ Payne.

Joseph Ossai, Nahshon Wright and VJ Payne have all been downgraded to OUT — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 7, 2026

Looking at Injuries

Payne entered the NFL when the Jets selected him in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He’s spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve but continues to work his way back onto the field. The Jets could have him available by Week 10 after he logged full practices all week.

As for Wright, the Jets signed him this offseason with high hopes after he earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2025 with the Chicago Bears. He’s appeared in just three games, and Azareye’h Thomas has taken over the starting job on the outside, pushing Wright out of the lineup.

Ossai also signed with the Jets this offseason and has played in three games. He began the year sidelined while recovering from a ruptured plantar fascia before suffering an ankle sprain in Week 5.

Jets Right Now

New York has stayed highly competitive in just about every game it’s played this season. The Jets have lost each of their last three games by one score.

However, they haven’t been able to finish games or execute during the two-minute drill. On top of that, the defense has been extremely underwhelming, despite serving as the team’s anchor in the past.