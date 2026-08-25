New York Jets Seemingly Make Final Decision on Starting Kicker

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The New York Jets still have one preseason game remaining this week when they take on the New York Giants on Friday night.

While head coach Aaron Glenn and his staff still have plenty of roster decisions to make, they seemingly settled their kicking competition with a move Tuesday morning.

Jets Waive Cade York

The kicking competition featured Cade York, whom the Cleveland Browns selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and veteran Jason Sanders, who spent the first seven seasons of his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins.

However, the Jets waived York on Tuesday morning, according to Zach Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Unless New York makes a last-minute signing, Sanders will likely enter Week 1 as the team’s starting kicker.

The Jets are waiving Cade York, per source. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 25, 2026

Rosenblatt noted that less than 24 hours earlier at the Jets’ Monday practice, York went 3-for-5 on his field goal attempts, missing from 38 and 43 yards. Sanders didn’t do any better, though, as he went just 2-for-5 and missed from 38, 43, and 53.

York’s NFL Career

York burst onto the scene with the Browns as a rookie, making a game-winning field goal in his first NFL game. However, he struggled to find consistency throughout his time in Cleveland.

He made 24 of 32 field goal attempts as a rookie while appearing in all 17 games for the Browns. Cleveland later released him, and York didn’t appear in another game until he had brief stints with the Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals in 2024.

York went 0-for-2 on field goal attempts with Washington before finding some rhythm in Cincinnati, where he made nine of 11 attempts for an 81.8% conversion rate.

York didn’t appear in a game last season, and he’ll now return to the open market as he looks for another opportunity around the NFL.