New York Jets Sign 29-Year-Old Player After Loss to Chiefs

The New York Jets fell to 2-7 on Sunday after suffering a 35-12 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

New York has now dropped four games in a row and has seemingly had a very busy Monday as it sets its sights on Week 10.

The Jets agreed to trade six-year safety Andre Cisco to the Detroit Lions for a 2028 sixth-round pick ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Not long after that, they made another notable roster move.

Jets Sign 29-Year-Old Linebacker

According to Connor Long of Jets X-Factor, the Jets are signing 29-year-old linebacker Mykal Walker to their practice squad.

The move comes with Kiko Mauigoa still on injured reserve and Trevin Wallace currently dealing with an injury after missing Sunday’s game against Kansas City.

Walker is quite familiar with the Jets organization, as he appeared in 14 games for the team last year, primarily playing special teams and serving in a rotational defensive role.

However, after roster cuts, the Jets ultimately released him with an injury settlement.

NEWS: The #Jets are signing LB Mykal Walker to their practice squad, a source tells me. Walker appeared in 14 games for New York last season, contributing on defense and special teams. He was released with an injury settlement after roster cuts. — Connor Long (@connor_long15) November 9, 2026

Walker’s NFL Career

Drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Fresno State, Walker has played for four NFL teams over the course of his six seasons in the league.

He spent his first three seasons with the Falcons, appearing in 49 games and making 20 starts. In 2023, he joined the Pittsburgh Steelers before moving to the Washington Commanders in 2024 and ultimately landing with the Jets in 2025.

Walker saw most of his production in Atlanta, but he has also made an impact with three other NFL teams. Across 88 career games and 30 starts, he has totaled 272 tackles, 14 pass deflections, eight tackles for loss, four interceptions and one sack.