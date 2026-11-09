New York Jets Suddenly Trade 6-Year NFL Player After Chiefs Loss: Report

The NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday at 4 p.m., and one team to keep an eye on is the New York Jets.

New York lost 35-12 to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, dropping to 2-7 on the season and firmly falling out of the AFC playoff race midway through the year.

With that, many viewed the Jets as possible sellers, and on Monday, they didn’t wait long to make a move.

Jets Trade Andre Cisco to Detroit Lions

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Jets have traded six-year NFL safety Andre Cisco, who was on an expiring contract, to the Detroit Lions in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round pick.

Via Schefter: “Trade: Jets are sending S Andre Cisco to the Detroit Lions for a 2028 6th-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Cisco’s on an expiring contract.”

Trade: Jets are sending S Andre Cisco to the Detroit Lions for a 2028 6th-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Cisco’s on an expiring contract. https://t.co/BkN4GUcl7q — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2026

Cisco was in his second season with the Jets. He spent the first four years of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On Sunday, the Jets benched Cisco and replaced him with Malachi Moore. That move appeared to signal that New York could move on from the veteran safety. And now they at least get something in return before potentially losing him in free agency this offseason.

Cisco’s NFL Career

A former third-round pick out of Syracuse, Cisco has carved out a solid NFL career through his first six seasons.

Still just 26 years old, Cisco started four of the Jets’ nine games this season and appeared in all nine. He finished his time in New York with 23 tackles, 1.0 sack, one forced fumble and one pass deflection.

Over the course of his career, Cisco has totaled 293 tackles, eight interceptions, six tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.