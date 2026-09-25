Jets Hit the NFL Draft Jackpot After Devastating Packers Loss

New York Jets fans probably still have a bitter taste in their mouths after letting one slip away in Week 2. Well, here’s the antidote to your problems: the Green Bay Packers just lost 35-14 to the Atlanta Falcons to start Week 3.

“The Cowboys–Micah Parsons trade was an incredible deal from a surplus value standpoint by Jerry Jones. Unfortunately for Cowboys fans, the later Quinnen Williams trade had a horrible condition that will give a potential top 5 overall Packers 2027 first rounder away,” Super Bowl-winning NFL Coach and Director of Analytics Ryan Paganetti posted on X.

Wait a second, who controls the Packers’ first-rounder in the 2027 NFL Draft? Oh, that’s right, that would be the Jets.

General manager Darren Mougey pulled off a masterclass move by negotiating a clause into the Quinnen Williams blockbuster trade to the Dallas Cowboys. The Jets will get whichever pick is better in the first round between the Cowboys and the Packers.

According to Tankathon, that would be the Packers selection, with the team dropping to 1-2. If the draft started today, they would have the 8th overall pick, which would be sent to the Jets.

This Is Why You Play the Games Susan

When the Jets put that clause into the trade at the deadline last year, it didn’t create many waves around the league because of the teams involved.

The Packers and the Cowboys are iconic NFL franchises that don’t end up at the top of the draft very often.

Since 2006, the lowest win total the Packers have put up is six wins. They did that twice: 2008 and 2018. Since 2003, the lowest win total the Cowboys have put up is four wins. It happened once during an injury-riddled 2015 season.

However, that’s why the moniker says any given Sunday. The NFL is a funny sport. Who knows which teams will be good and which teams will be bad on a year-to-year basis.

Mougey hit the jackpot with this trade. The Packers are 1-2; they should really be 0-3, but we don’t have to get into that. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur was asked after the latest loss to start Week 3 if he’s considering firing coaches on his staff, and he refused to answer the question.

Things are going badly, and it could only get worse from here. According to ESPN, the Packers currently have the 8th easiest strength of schedule, yet they are 1-2. The games are only going to get tougher from here, which should be great news for the green and white.

The Good Times Keep Rolling

Gang Green will only get one pick from either the Packers or the Cowboys. If the draft started today, they would get Green Bay’s pick. They also hold their own first-rounder in 2027, but wait, there’s more.

In the blockbuster Sauce Gardner trade, the Jets secured the Colts’ first-rounder in the 2027 NFL Draft as well.

If the draft started today, the Jets would land the No. 3 overall pick because of the Colts’ 0-2 start to the season, per Tankathon.

“After the Indianapolis Colts’ overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, cornerback Sauce Gardner has not tasted victory on American soil in nearly two years. Gardner hasn’t been on the winning side in the United States since a Dec. 2024 victory with the New York Jets, extending his personal losing streak to a whopping 644 days. During that span, his only winning experience was a victory by the Colts in the 2025 Berlin Game,” Doric Sam of Bleacher Report wrote.

“Gardner endured a 0-7 start to the 2025 season with the Jets and sat out their first win in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was sent to the Colts at the Nov. 4 trade deadline, and his new team ended the year on a seven-game losing streak after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in Germany,” Sam revealed.

The Jets have two big horses in the 2027 NFL Draft. Draft expert Trevor Sikkema told me on “Boy Green Daily” before the season that this 2027 class has a chance to be one of the best in a long time. That should be music to Jets fans’ ears everywhere.