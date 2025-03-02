Hi, Subscriber

Jets ‘Interested’ in Massive Draft Trade for Young QB, Says Insider

  • 233 Views
  • 9 Shares
  • Updated
Darren Mougey, Jets
Getty
New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey reacting at the 2025 NFL Combine media availability.

The New York Jets have their sights set on a young quarterback.

ESPN NFL Insider Dan Graziano shared in a column posted on Sunday, March 2 “A lot of folks believe the Titans are interested in trading out of the top pick, and the Giants and Jets are among the teams believed to be interested in moving up.”

The Jets hold the No. 7 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. Big Blue holds the No. 3 overall pick in April’s draft.

A QB Is Separating Himself From the Rest of the Pack in the 2025 NFL Draft

At the outset of the 2025 NFL offseason, two quarterbacks were believed to be at the top of this draft class.

However, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shared a new update that someone is separating from the pack.

“It does seem based on the conversations I’ve had with general managers, top evaluators, that it is Cam Ward right now and then everyone else. I’m not saying he is going to go number one [overall], but it does seem as it stands now that if a quarterback goes number one, it is likely him,” Rapoport explained during NFL Network’s live NFL Combine coverage.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Rapoport also revealed that while Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders “is in contention to be QB2, but I’m not sure we are there yet.”

“It seems to me to be more up in the air as far as who is QB2 [and] who is QB3,” Rapoport said.

If all of this information is true that a quarterback has separated himself from the rest of the group. It would make sense that a team like the Jets would come to that same conclusion and attempt to figure out a way to try and move up to secure that one prospect.

If the Jets want to trade up to the No. 1 overall pick it’s going to prove to be a costly endeavor.

According to the NFL draft value chart, the No. 1 overall pick is worth 3,000 points. The Jets’ No. 7 overall pick is worth 1,500 points. That means the green and white have to make up the 1,500-point difference and some.

That would require a first-round pick swap in 2025, the Jets’ second-rounder in 2025, and perhaps both of their first and second-rounders in 2026 to pull off a deal.

If there is a bidding war for the pick, the Jets might even have to overpay beyond the draft value chart.

There Could Be Mutual Interest Between Ward and the Jets

At Ward’s media availability at the NFL Combine, he was asked about the possibility of coming to New York to play with the Jets.

“I know it would be elite especially with the receiving core that they have and the defense they have,” Ward said of possibly joining the Green & White via Jets senior reporter Eric Allen. “Being able to talk to the head coach for the first time was exciting, so I think the Jets are not too far off, a couple of pieces and I’m just hoping I can be one of them.”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

NFL teams are allowed to have a maximum of 45 formal interviews at the NFL Combine. The Jets decided to use one of those precious spots to have a conversation with Ward.

Ward is coming off of his best collegiate season. He set new career highs in passing yards (4,313), passing touchdowns (39), yards per passing attempt (9.5), and completion percentage (67.2%).

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

Read More
,

New York Jets Players

Tony Adams's headshot T. Adams
Davante Adams's headshot D. Adams
Braelon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Zack Bailey's headshot Z. Bailey
Zaire Barnes's headshot Z. Barnes
Andrew Beck's headshot A. Beck
Jarrick Bernard-Converse's headshot J. Bernard-Converse
Anders Carlson's headshot A. Carlson
Michael Carter's headshot M. Carter
Irvin Charles's headshot I. Charles
Jimmy Ciarlo's headshot J. Ciarlo
Chuck Clark's headshot C. Clark
Micheal Clemons's headshot M. Clemons
Tyler Conklin's headshot T. Conklin
Malachi Corley's headshot M. Corley
Isaiah Davis's headshot I. Davis
Jamin Davis's headshot J. Davis
Ashtyn Davis's headshot A. Davis
Brandin Echols's headshot B. Echols
Sam Eguavoen's headshot S. Eguavoen
Zach Evans's headshot Z. Evans
Obinna Eze's headshot O. Eze
Olumuyiwa Fashanu's headshot O. Fashanu
Leki Fotu's headshot L. Fotu
Sauce Gardner's headshot S. Gardner
Xavier Gipson's headshot X. Gipson
Breece Hall's headshot B. Hall
Jake Hanson's headshot J. Hanson
Bruce Hector's headshot B. Hector
Thomas Hennessy's headshot T. Hennessy
Neal Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Jermaine Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Greg Joseph's headshot G. Joseph
Javon Kinlaw's headshot J. Kinlaw
Zonovan Knight's headshot Z. Knight
Zack Kuntz's headshot Z. Kuntz
Allen Lazard's headshot A. Lazard
Kohl Levao's headshot K. Levao
Adrian Martinez's headshot A. Martinez
Phidarian Mathis's headshot P. Mathis
Marcelino McCrary-Ball's headshot M. McCrary-Ball
Will McDonald's headshot W. McDonald
Braiden McGregor's headshot B. McGregor
Jalen Mills's headshot J. Mills
Max Mitchell's headshot M. Mitchell
Jarius Monroe's headshot J. Monroe
Thomas Morstead's headshot T. Morstead
Morgan Moses's headshot M. Moses
C.J. Mosley's headshot C. Mosley
Xavier Newman's headshot X. Newman
Kene Nwangwu's headshot K. Nwangwu
Isaiah Oliver's headshot I. Oliver
Haason Reddick's headshot H. Reddick
D.J. Reed's headshot D. Reed
Aaron Rodgers's headshot A. Rodgers
Jeremy Ruckert's headshot J. Ruckert
Wes Schweitzer's headshot W. Schweitzer
Kendall Sheffield's headshot K. Sheffield
Jamien Sherwood's headshot J. Sherwood
Jaylin Simpson's headshot J. Simpson
John Simpson's headshot J. Simpson
Jackson Sirmon's headshot J. Sirmon
Brandon Smith's headshot B. Smith
Tyron Smith's headshot T. Smith
Qwan'tez Stiggers's headshot Q. Stiggers
Chazz Surratt's headshot C. Surratt
Tre Swilling's headshot T. Swilling
Leonard Taylor's headshot L. Taylor
Malik Taylor's headshot M. Taylor
Tyrod Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Solomon Thomas's headshot S. Thomas
Joe Tippmann's headshot J. Tippmann
Jordan Travis's headshot J. Travis
Alijah Vera-Tucker's headshot A. Vera-Tucker
Carter Warren's headshot C. Warren
Eric Watts's headshot E. Watts
Quinnen Williams's headshot Q. Williams
Quincy Williams's headshot Q. Williams
Ontaria Wilson's headshot O. Wilson
Garrett Wilson's headshot G. Wilson
Easop Winston's headshot E. Winston
Kenny Yeboah's headshot K. Yeboah
Greg Zuerlein's headshot G. Zuerlein

Comments

Jets ‘Interested’ in Massive Draft Trade for Young QB, Says Insider

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x