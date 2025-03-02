Jets ‘Interested’ in Massive Draft Trade for Young QB, Says Insider

The New York Jets have their sights set on a young quarterback.

ESPN NFL Insider Dan Graziano shared in a column posted on Sunday, March 2 “A lot of folks believe the Titans are interested in trading out of the top pick, and the Giants and Jets are among the teams believed to be interested in moving up.”

The Jets hold the No. 7 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. Big Blue holds the No. 3 overall pick in April’s draft.

A QB Is Separating Himself From the Rest of the Pack in the 2025 NFL Draft

At the outset of the 2025 NFL offseason, two quarterbacks were believed to be at the top of this draft class.

However, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shared a new update that someone is separating from the pack.

“It does seem based on the conversations I’ve had with general managers, top evaluators, that it is Cam Ward right now and then everyone else. I’m not saying he is going to go number one [overall], but it does seem as it stands now that if a quarterback goes number one, it is likely him,” Rapoport explained during NFL Network’s live NFL Combine coverage.

Some interesting QB notes from @RapSheet: If a QB goes No. 1 overall it is likely Cam Ward based on latest chatter. Perhaps more interesting: Shedeur Sanders is not a lock to be the second quarterback off the board… 🎥 @nflnetwork #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/RFejqZ6oNj — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 1, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Rapoport also revealed that while Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders “is in contention to be QB2, but I’m not sure we are there yet.”

“It seems to me to be more up in the air as far as who is QB2 [and] who is QB3,” Rapoport said.

If all of this information is true that a quarterback has separated himself from the rest of the group. It would make sense that a team like the Jets would come to that same conclusion and attempt to figure out a way to try and move up to secure that one prospect.

If the Jets want to trade up to the No. 1 overall pick it’s going to prove to be a costly endeavor.

According to the NFL draft value chart, the No. 1 overall pick is worth 3,000 points. The Jets’ No. 7 overall pick is worth 1,500 points. That means the green and white have to make up the 1,500-point difference and some.

That would require a first-round pick swap in 2025, the Jets’ second-rounder in 2025, and perhaps both of their first and second-rounders in 2026 to pull off a deal.

If there is a bidding war for the pick, the Jets might even have to overpay beyond the draft value chart.

There Could Be Mutual Interest Between Ward and the Jets

At Ward’s media availability at the NFL Combine, he was asked about the possibility of coming to New York to play with the Jets.

“I know it would be elite especially with the receiving core that they have and the defense they have,” Ward said of possibly joining the Green & White via Jets senior reporter Eric Allen. “Being able to talk to the head coach for the first time was exciting, so I think the Jets are not too far off, a couple of pieces and I’m just hoping I can be one of them.”

“I think the Jets are not too far off, maybe a couple pieces, and I’m just hoping that I can be one of them” – Cam Ward pic.twitter.com/9LRVorYAys — Jets Videos (@snyjets) February 28, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

NFL teams are allowed to have a maximum of 45 formal interviews at the NFL Combine. The Jets decided to use one of those precious spots to have a conversation with Ward.

Ward is coming off of his best collegiate season. He set new career highs in passing yards (4,313), passing touchdowns (39), yards per passing attempt (9.5), and completion percentage (67.2%).