Jets Hire Aaron Glenn, Completely Change Course on GM Hire

The New York Jets have hired Aaron Glenn as the No. 21 head coach in franchise history.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter was the first to report the news on social media.

Shortly after the news broke, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero shared the shift that the Jets were making in the front office.

“With the Jets finalizing their expected deal with Aaron Glenn to be their head coach, the team now plans to proceed to additional second interviews for their GM job, per sources. Lance Newmark was in the building with Glenn on Monday and others remain under consideration,” Pelissero explained.

Jets Now Have All The Time in The World to Make Their Decision

The green and white had a general manager opening before anyone else in this cycle. On November 19 the Jets fired Joe Douglas as the GM.

Despite having that opening for months, the Jets are now the last team that still has a vacancy.

The Tennessee Titans hired Kansas City Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi to be their new GM. On Wednesday, January 22 the Las Vegas Raiders hired John Spytek to fill the general manager role.

With the Jets being the final destination left, they have no one else to compete with for these top NFL execs.

Instead of just pairing Glenn with Lance Newmark they are completely reopening the GM search. Newmark was the only finalist from the first group, but the Jets plan on having second interviews with others from their list.

Jets Zigged When Others Would Zag

Gang Green hired Glenn, a head coach, before hiring a general manager.

That strategy is a bit unusual. Typically teams hire general managers and then they sit in on HC interviews to help find the next guy.

The Jets doing it in this way tells you how strongly they felt about Glenn.

Now the challenge will be finding the right guy to pair with Glenn. You want two guys who will be on the same page and ideally are aligned philosophically on the vision of the team and general roster construction.

Glenn and whoever the next GM will be don’t necessarily have to come from the same place, but the team needs to get it right.

Glenn might be doing the cooking in the kitchen, but the general manager shops for the ingredients. Communication is key in that relationship so the right groceries are being bought and everyone is following the right recipe to success.

The Jets haven’t made the playoffs in 14 seasons. It is the longest playoff drought in team history and the longest playoff drought in all of professional North American sports.

They needed a culture change and boy did they get a guy who knows all about them. If he can do it here in New York is a question no one has the answer to.

